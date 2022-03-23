Overview of the $58 Billion U.S. Weight Loss Market 2022
The value of the total US Weight Loss market is estimated to have declined by a historic 25% in 2020, to $58 billion. as a result of closures of weight loss centers and medical programs. However, in 2021 the market recovered nearly all of that, up 24% to $72.6 billion.
Some market segments actually prospered due to shifting dieter behaviors - frozen dinner entrees, meal replacements, obesity medications, weight loss apps and other virtual services, and multi-level marketing channels.
The report covers discussions of:
2020-2021 market/revenue performance, recent competitor and market developments, current dieter trends, MLM channels, weight loss & fitness apps.
Individual Status Reports and the Effects of the Pandemic on operations and revenues, for ALL major weight loss market segments. diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, health clubs industry, commercial weight loss chains, retail meal replacements and diet supplements, medical programs (physicians, hospitals/clinic programs, prescription diet drugs, bariatricians, weight loss surgeries), and low-calorie dinner entrees.
Includes profiles/updated outlooks for:
WW, NutriSystem, Jenny Craig, Medifast, Herbalife, Glanbia (Slim-Fast), Noom, Simply Good Foods (Atkins), HMR Boston, Lindora, and Profile by Sanford. Marketdata analysis of company strategy, conference calls.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction, Scope, Methodology
Overview: Weight Loss Market Size & Market Segments
Summary: size of the total U.S. weight loss market in 2020, 2021, 2022F
Marketdata's 2022 market forecasts and $ size for each segment of the weight loss market
Top diet trends of 2021-2022 (intermittent fasting, GOLO diet, Paleo, Tom Brady diet, Keto, MIND diet, plant based, ProLo, etc.)
Investment in diet companies by private equity firms
Health Clubs Industry
Status Report of U.S. Health Clubs Industry - no. of facilities, IHRSA estimates of lost revenues, companies filing for bankruptcy, lack of financial support by the government
Industry key metrics
Effects of the pandemic: discussion
2020 -2021 industry performance
2022 Marketdata Forecast
Commercial Weight Loss Programs
Full-year 2020, 2021 sales/performance for the major firms (WW, NutriSystem, Jenny Craig, Medifast, Profile by Sanford) and total market segment
2022 diet season outlook, company plans
Major segments developments since 2019
Key metrics for average brick & mortar retail weight loss centers
2020 -2021 segment performance
2022 Marketdata Forecast
Medical Weight Loss Programs
Summary: - 2020-2021 Status Report & Summary for all medical programs segment, mix of types of medical weight Loss programs
Discussion of the pandemic affected operations of hospital, MD and clinics' Weight loss programs, shift to virtual delivery, telemedicine, 2020 closures
The Weight Loss (bariatric) Surgery Market
Analysis - 2019, 2020, 2021 no. of surgeries, 2022 forecasts
Discussion of likely effects of hospitals not accepting elective surgeries during pandemic
2020 -2021 segment performance
2022 Marketdata Forecast
The Diet Drugs Market
Status Report: renewed category growth due to strong sales of Novo Nordisk's Saxenda, Introduction of Wegovy, also: Plentity, new drugs by Lilly
Discussion of greater usage of Rx diet drugs during the pandemic due to Covid Increased risks for the obese
2020 -2021 segment performance
2022 Marketdata Forecast
Hospital & Clinic Chains, MD programs
Summary discussion, Status report for Lindora Clinics
2020 -2021 segment performance
2022 Marketdata Forecast
VLCD/LCD Fasting Supplement Programs
Summary & discussion
Interview with President of HMR Boston
2020 -2021 segment performance
2022 Marketdata Forecast
Retail Meal Replacements & Appetite Suppressants Market
Status Report of the market: background for OTC diet pills, meal replacements, Relative strength of each product, how sales held up during the pandemic
Meal Replacements
Analysis: spike in sales during the pandemic, why these products are so popular Among consumers, medical and MLM weight loss providers
2020 -2021 segment performance
2022 Marketdata Forecast
OTC weight loss supplements/diet pills
Analysis of market, headwinds, List of top producers, legal actions by 3 states to curtail sales to minors under age 18.
2020 -2021 segment performance
2022 Marketdata Forecast
2020-2021 Performance, Company Outlooks
Slim-Fast (Glanbia plc)
Herbalife
Simply Good Foods (incl. Atkins Nutritionals)
Virtual Dieting - Weight Loss Apps
Summary & discussion of their appeal
Company Profile: Noom - company description, history, strategy, revenues, growth
The Diet Soft Drinks & Artificial Sweeteners Market
The Diet Soft Drinks Market
Status Report: market rebound in 2020 due to stockpiling, diet's share of all carbonated soft drinks, findings of Beverage Industry, Beverage Digest reports: "COVID-19 Impact: Consumer Spending Tracker."
2020 -2021 segment performance
2022 Marketdata Forecast
The Artificial Sweeteners Market
Summary: Market closely related to diet soft drink consumption
2020 -2021 segment performance
2022 Marketdata Forecast
Frozen Diet Dinner Entrees & Low-cal Foods Market
Definition of "diet" foods, discussion of dinner entrees, the major brands
Status Report: The pandemic boosted frozen foods purchases by consumers due to stay-at-home orders - discussion, findings of Supermarket News, America Frozen Food Institute, National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association, IRI
2020 -2021 segment performance
2022 Marketdata Forecast
Reference Directory of Industry Sources
Companies Mentioned
Glanbia (Slim-Fast)
Herbalife
HMR Boston
Jenny Craig
Lindora
Medifast
Noom
NutriSystem
Profile by Sanford
Simply Good Foods (Atkins)
WW
