Overview of the Citric Acid Market: Trends, Drivers, and Opportunities by 2022-2032 BY PMI

[PDF, Page No-162]Citric Acid Market, By Form (Power and Liquid), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, and Others (detergents & cleansers, animal feed, textile)) and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Covina, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citric Acid Market accounted for US$ 3.26 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.03 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.50%. Citric acid, having the chemical formula C6H8O7, is a weak organic acid. Because of its features and characteristics, it is widely employed in a variety of end-use industries. It's generally utilised as a flavouring and chelating agent, as well as an acidifier. Citric acid, as one of the more potent edible acids, is commonly employed as a preservative in foods and beverages, particularly soft drinks. It's also used to clean limescale out of boilers and evaporators.

Key Highlights:

Key Highlights:

In 2021, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. and Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. have announced a collaboration agreement to assess the compatibility and stability of Orion's novel CCR5 antagonist, OB-002, in Evofem's Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel, with the goal of developing a Multipurpose Prevention Technology (MPT) product candidate for indications such as HIV prevention in women.

Analyst View:

One of the primary reasons expected to fuel the growth of the Citric Acid Market is the increased demand for the product to preserve food, which is paired with the soaring demand from the food and beverage industry. Citric acid is also widely used in cleaning products, as there is a ban on the use of phosphate in certain locations, and major players are doing various research and development activities, all of which are contributing to the market's growth. However, negative consequences of excessive citric acid usage could hinder market expansion. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry's expansion is opening up a slew of new market prospects.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Citric Acid Market accounted for US$ 3.26 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.03 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.50%. The global citric acid market has been segmented on the basis of form, application, and region.

Based on Form, Global Citric Acid Market is segmented into Power and Liquid.

Based on Application, Global Citric Acid Market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, and Others (detergents & cleansers, animal feed, textile).

By Region, the Global Citric Acid Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Citric Acid Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation:

Regional scope:

North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Citric Acid Market:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Cargill Inc.

Tate & Lyle Plc

JUNGBUNZLAUER SUISSE AG

COFCO Biochemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd.

HUANGSHI XINGHUA BIOCHEMICAL Co. Ltd.

RZBC Group Co. Ltd.

Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Questions answered by Citric Acid Market:

What is the current market size and growth rate? What are the key market trends and market dynamics? Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share? What is the competitive landscape like in the market? What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the growth opportunities in the market? What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries? What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

