Overview of Start-ups Disrupting the Electric Two-wheeler Market, Global, 2022

There is a global emergence of start-ups, especially in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) segment, during and post-COVID-19 pandemic. With lockdowns preventing people from leaving their homes, last-mile delivery services boomed, increasing the use and popularity of light electric vehicles.

In addition, economic and environmental factors such as rising fuel prices and economies shifting to greener and sustainable transportation to decrease the carbon footprint drive the E2W market demand worldwide.



As the E2W market grows, associated subsegments such as E2W fleet businesses and battery manufacturing, swapping, and charging infrastructure register concurrent growth.



Start-ups in the E2W segment are not a new occurrence.



However, the number of start-ups and the investments they attract have increased considerably after the pandemic.



Most countries have also shifted their focus from two-wheelers with internal combustion engines to E2Ws, evident through the subsidies and incentives offered to manufacturers and other market stakeholders.



In this report, Frost & Sullivan evaluates start-ups in the E2W market and subsegments, focusing on disruptive innovations in business models, products, solutions, and technologies.



The evaluation process filters start-ups in each segment globally to the top 10, with the top five profiled.



We also provide market stakeholders with growth opportunities they can explore and capture.

