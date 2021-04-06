U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

'Overwatch' gets full support for NVIDIA's low-latency Reflex tech

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

After a few weeks of public testing on the PTR client, Overwatch is the latest game to get full support for NVIDIA's low-latency Reflex technology on PC. Reflex will go live on Overwatch's regular servers today alongside the game's latest seasonal event.

Reflex is all about reducing system latency, the time between clicking your mouse and seeing the corresponding action on your screen. It works by slashing the number of frames that your GPU lines up in certain circumstances, which eases the strain on your CPU. NVIDIA says the tech can reduce input lag by up to 50 percent, with less-powerful GPUs getting a bigger boost than the likes of GeForce 30-series cards.

Lowering system latency could prove hugely useful for Overwatch players, given how fast paced the action is. High input lag can mean the difference between whiffing a shot and taking out a pesky Tracer or Echo with a critical hit (assuming your aim's decent enough). NVIDIA can't fix a laggy internet connection or your mechanical skill, or make Overwatch 2 arrive sooner, but Reflex should certainly help your games feel more responsive.

If you have a GeForce GTX 900 series or later graphics card and your Game Ready Driver is up to date, you can check out Reflex by activating it in the Overwatch video settings after you install the game's latest patch. Reflex support is also coming to Rust and Ghostrunner in the near future. The tech's already available in the likes of Valorant and Fortnite.

  • Newly disclosed CIA memo reveals U.S. concealed high-ranking Nazi's role in Holocaust so he could serve as a Cold War asset

    In the years following World War II, The United States and West Germany jointly worked to conceal a high-ranking Nazi official's role in deporting tens of thousands of Jews, newly disclosed intelligence records obtained by German public broadcaster ARD reveal, per The New York Times. Franz Josef Huber led a large section of the Gestapo — Adolf Hitler's secret police — that stretched across Austria, and his forces worked closely with Adolf Eichmann on the coordination of the deportation of Jews to concentration and extermination camps. Eichmann, famously, was tried and executed in Israel in 1962 for his role in the Holocaust, but Huber dodged that fate, even though he was arrested by American forces in 1945. He was released in 1948 and continued to live out his days in Munich, seemingly avoiding responsibility altogether because he was seen as a potential Cold War asset. The CIA, for example, believed he could help recruit agents in the Soviet bloc. As one memo from 1953 reads, the agency was "by no means unmindful of the dangers involved in playing around with a Gestapo general," but "we also believe, on the basis of the information now in our possession, that Huber might be profitably used by this organization." The West German intelligence service, the BND, gave him a cover story, and it took 20 years before the agency decided "they could no longer tolerate the connection," the Times writes. While Huber's story may stand out because of his significant standing within the Third Reich, Prof. Shlomo Shpiro of Israel's Bar-Ilan University explained that "Western intelligence services struggled to recruit reliable anti-communist contacts," which meant they frequently ignored the backgrounds of potential assets. "Many former Nazis took advantage of the new communist threat to secure for themselves both immunity from war crimes prosecution and hefty salaries from U.S. and West German intelligence agencies," he said. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsTrump spotted with what looks like a Coke after calling for boycott

  • Credit Suisse Takes $4.7 Billion Archegos Hit, Replaces Warner

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG emerged as the big loser in global investment banks’ race to the exits following the implosion of Archegos Capital Management, with the fiasco leading to a quarterly loss and a major shakeup at the top of the Swiss bank.The firm will take a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) writedown tied to its Archegos exposure, forcing it to cut its dividend and suspend share buybacks. The company’s investment bank head and chief risk officer were among more than half a dozen executives replaced over the worst trading debacle in more than a decade.While Credit Suisse was far from the only bank that allowed Bill Hwang’s family office to lever up large positions in a few stocks, others managed to unwind their exposure quickly with minimal damage. That raised questions over Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein’s handle on the firm’s risk just weeks after the lender was caught up in another implosion of a little-known financial player.“Serious lessons will be learned,” Gottstein said Tuesday in a statement. The Archegos loss “is unacceptable.”Credit Suisse has now offloaded the bulk of its Archegos exposure, helped by a $2.3 billion sale this week. But the impact of that latest sale and any remaining positions could affect second-quarter results, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, after the Archegos hit caused a 900 million-franc pretax loss in the first quarter.The firm is still set to give an update on the effect of last month’s collapse of Greensill Capital, which helped manage $10 billion of investment funds the Swiss bank offered to asset management clients. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in those funds, a person familiar with the discussions said. Analysts expect years of legal costs tied to the matter.For a QuickTake Glossary on the Collapse of Archegos click here“The long-term consequences will be felt in the bank over time” as Credit Suisse needs to prioritize capital preservation over growth, analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan at JPMorgan Chase & Co. wrote in a note.Credit Suisse rose 0.7% at 2:34 p.m. in Zurich trading, paring losses this year to 10%. The bank’s bonds gained in early trading as the dividend cut and suspension of buybacks prevented a bigger hit to its capital strength.Among the executives to leave are investment bank head Brian Chin and risk chief Lara Warner. Gottstein previously removed Eric Varvel from his role running asset management after Greensill’s downfall. In a memo to staff Monday, Credit Suisse also announced at least five other departures, including equities trading chief Paul Galietto.Christian Meissner, the former Bank of America Corp. executive who joined Credit Suisse in October, will take over from Chin next month. Joachim Oechslin will become risk chief in the interim, a role he held until 2019 when Warner took over. Thomas Grotzer was named interim head of compliance.The bank cut its dividend proposal for 2020 to 10 centimes a share, from about 29 centimes, and suspended its share buyback until its common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, returns to the targeted level. Credit Suisse said it expects a CET1 ratio of at least 12% in the first quarter. It had aimed for at least 12.5% in the first half of this year.Chairman Urs Rohner offered to forgo his compensation for 2020 of 1.5 million francs and bonuses for the executive board have been scrapped for that year. Rohner is set to step down later this month when Lloyds Banking Group Plc CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio takes over.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Credit Suisse’s buyback pause and reduced dividend to get its capital position back on track isn’t the cure-all for its financial woes, though may fall short of more bearish fears. Our near-term concerns remain the fallout from Greensill costs, knock-on revenue dents to its prime and asset-management units and elevated control costs, along with lingering regulatory and legal challenges.-- Alison Williams, BI banking analystCredit Suisse Payout Pause Won’t Halt Archegos Fallout: ReactThe Zurich-based bank was one of several global investment banks to facilitate the leveraged bets of Archegos, and had tried to reach some sort of standstill to figure out how to unwind positions without sparking panic, people familiar with the matter have said. The strategy failed as rivals rushed to cut their losses.Global banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Deutsche Bank AG and Wells Fargo & Co. have told investors that they shed their Archegos-linked positions with little financial impact. Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled it could lose as much as $2 billion.Credit Suisse’s latest trades came more than a week after several rivals dumped their shares. The bank hit the market with block trades tied to ViacomCBS Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Farfetch Ltd., a person with knowledge of the matter said. The stocks traded substantially below where they were last month before Bill Hwang’s family office imploded.In addition to the Archegos writedown, Credit Suisse may need to set aside 2 billion francs over the coming years for litigation tied to Greensill, according to the JPMorgan analysts.Startup lender Greensill Capital had borrowed from the bank and helped manage a group of debt funds that were marketed as among its safest products. Now the funds are frozen and being wound down after Lex Greensill’s firm collapsed amid doubts about its lending practices.Credit Suisse said it will provide an update on the funds in the “next few days.”Gottstein took over in February 2020 in the wake of a spying scandal that took down his predecessor and pledged a clean slate for 2021 after legacy issues marred his first year. Instead, he’s been overwhelmed by repeated lapses in oversight.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Yields’ Trek Higher Seen Getting Fuel From Real Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The next leg higher in long-term Treasury yields may come from what’s known as real rates, one of the bond market’s purest reads on the growth outlook.A burst of strong economic readings -- a mammoth job creation figure Friday and now a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing record growth in service industries -- is fueling bets that expectations for growth, not inflation, will dominate the narrative in Treasuries.That’s an important distinction because while higher real rates, which strip out inflation, suggest investors see the economic rebound from the pandemic gaining steam, a persistent rise may hurt other assets, including stocks. Relatively risky assets could start to suffer with the market signaling that it sees growth getting so strong that it expects the Federal Reserve to start discussing a tapering of its asset purchases as a step toward tightening policy.Ten-year U.S. real yields -- as measured by the rate on inflation-linked Treasuries -- are about minus 0.65%, near the highest since mid-2020 and up from a record low of negative 1.12% in September. The last time Fed tapering was in the offing, the real yield flipped from decidedly negative to firmly positive over the year through December 2013 -- when the Fed said it would begin cutting its asset purchases.“We note the strong March payrolls and ISM readings as early signs of a surge in strong economic data, which when combined with the prospect of further fiscal expenditures, should be sufficient to push yields higher still,” Praveen Korapaty, chief rates strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., wrote in an April 2 note. “However, a smaller inflation pick-up may tilt the composition of any yield increases more heavily towards real yields.”Ten-year nominal yields are about 1.7%, holding below the 1.77% level reached March 30, the highest since January 2020. Korapaty forecasts the 10-year yield will end 2021 at 1.9% and move to 2.1% a year later. Christian Mueller-Glissmann, a portfolio strategist at the bank, told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday it could overshoot to as much as 2.3% in the second quarter.Most Wall Street strategists say that before lifting rates, the central bank will begin to ponder trimming its bond purchases, a move that’s been a catalyst for higher real rates in the past. Pacific Investment Management Co. said the Fed may begin discussions in June to wind down its asset purchases, while Morgan Stanley predicts it will announce the start of a tapering program in January.The 10-year real yield moved from about minus 0.6% in January 2013 to positive 0.76% by December 2013.A surge in inflation expectations has played a big part in driving yields higher in recent months. A bond-market proxy for the pace of U.S. consumer prices over the next decade is at 2.35%, close to a multiyear high.But the bond market is well aware that while inflation is on course to rise, in the months ahead any notable pickups will be due to base effects, or a comparison to the abnormally low numbers seen last year when the pandemic crushed expectations for growth and price pressures.The March jobs report is likely to herald the start of even more positive signs on growth, according to Jefferies economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska. While it’s early for the Fed to declare victory on its goals, the strong data should spark the central bank to open the door to tapering discussions, likely at their June meeting -- with an announcement in the final quarter of the year, they say.Data from other major economies have also been encouraging. Last week, China reported improvements in its industrial, services and construction sectors for March. The International Monetary Fund is due on Tuesday to release its forecasts for the world economy.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“As the outlook for real economic growth strengthens and the Fed signals plans to taper its asset purchases, real yields may continue to be the driver of nominal Treasury yields. An expected reduction in Fed accommodation amid an improving economic outlook could push the 10-year TIPS yield positive before asset purchases start to taper.”-- Ira. F. Jersey and Angelo ManolatosThe Fed is currently purchasing around $80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage debt a month. More insight into officials’ plans for asset purchases may come Wednesday with the release of the minutes from the central bank’s March gathering.Some investors aren’t too concerned about the climb in real rates.If that’s what’s driving the increase in nominal yields, “that’s a positive reason for rates to be moving up,” Karissa McDonough, chief fixed-income strategist at Peoples United Advisors Inc., said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “I think the Fed is happy to see rates increase like this. It’s entirely based on a kind of positive economic outlook.”(Updates prices throughout, adds comments from Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Prominent academic Nouriel Roubini, a professor of economics at the New York University Stern School of Business, explains in an interview with Bloomberg TV that aired Tuesday that risk-taking on Wall Street is reaching dangerous levels, in his view.