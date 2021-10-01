U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

Overwhelming majority of shareholders in favour of spin-off of Daimler Truck and renaming of Daimler AG

5 min read
STUTTGART, Germany, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Daimler Logo (PRNewsFoto/Daimler Corporate Communications) (PRNewsFoto/Daimler Corporate Communications)
Daimler Logo (PRNewsFoto/Daimler Corporate Communications) (PRNewsFoto/Daimler Corporate Communications)

  • Extraordinary General Meeting votes for historic realignment

  • First stock-exchange listing of Daimler Truck Holding AG planned by end of 2021

  • Renaming of Daimler AG as Mercedes-Benz Group AG as of 1 February 2022

  • Participation: 56.45% of capital stock represented

At the virtual Extraordinary General Meeting of Daimler AG (ticker symbol DAI) on 1 October 2021, the shareholders decided by an overwhelming majority on the historic realignment of the company. The spin-off of the truck and bus business and the subsequent listing of Daimler Truck Holding AG as an independent company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange were approved by 99.90% of the capital stock represented for the resolution.

Furthermore, the shareholders approved also with an overwhelming majority of 99.89% of the votes cast the renaming of Daimler AG as Mercedes-Benz Group AG effective as of 1 February 2022. The new name emphasises the future focus on cars and vans of the brands Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ. The two measures must now be entered in the Commercial Register. Both companies can then create decisive value added for all stakeholders.

Two current members of the Daimler Supervisory Board, Marie Wieck and Joe Kaeser, will step down from their positions and join the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG. As their successors in the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG, the shareholders elected Helene Svahn with a majority of 99.34% and Olaf Koch with a majority of 98.60%. Around 3,000 viewers followed the virtual Extraordinary General Meeting on the Internet. A total of 56.45% of the share capital was represented.

Further information at: www.daimler.com/focus/

Forward-looking statements:
This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about future events. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "can," "could," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, pandemics, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange rates, customs and foreign trade provisions; a shift in consumer preferences towards smaller, lower-margin vehicles; a possible lack of acceptance of our products or services which limits our ability to achieve prices and adequately utilize our production capacities; price increases for fuel or raw materials; disruption of production due to shortages of materials, labour strikes or supplier insolvencies; a decline in resale prices of used vehicles; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and efficiency-optimization measures; the business outlook for companies in which we hold a significant equity interest; the successful implementation of strategic cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, particularly those relating to vehicle emissions, fuel economy and safety; the resolution of pending governmental investigations or of investigations requested by governments and the outcome of pending or threatened future legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which are described under the heading "Risk and Opportunity Report" in the current Annual Report or in the current Interim Report. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication.

Daimler at a Glance
Daimler AG is one of the world's most successful automotive companies. With its Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks & Buses and Daimler Mobility divisions, the Group is one of the leading global suppliers of premium and luxury cars and one of the world's largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles. Daimler Mobility offers financing, leasing, fleet management, investments and insurance brokerage, as well as innovative mobility services. The company founders, Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz, made history by inventing the automobile in 1886. As a pioneer of automotive engineering, Daimler sees shaping the future of mobility in a safe and sustainable way as both a motivation and obligation. The company's focus therefore remains on innovative and green technologies as well as on safe and superior vehicles that both captivate and inspire. Daimler continues to invest systematically in the development of efficient powertrains – from high-tech combustion engines and hybrid vehicles to all-electric powertrains with battery or fuel cell – with the goal of making locally emission-free driving possible in the long term. The company's efforts are also focused on the intelligent connectivity of its vehicles, autonomous driving and new mobility concepts as Daimler regards it as its aspiration and obligation to live up to its responsibility to society and the environment. Daimler sells its vehicles and services in nearly every country of the world and has production facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. In addition to Mercedes-Benz, the world's most valuable luxury automotive brand (source: Interbrand study, 20 Oct. 2020), and Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-EQ and Mercedes me, its brand portfolio also includes commercial vehicle brands Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, BharatBenz, FUSO, Setra and Thomas Built Buses as well as the brands of Daimler Mobility: Mercedes-Benz Bank, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, Daimler Truck Financial and Athlon. The company is listed on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges (ticker symbol DAI). In 2020, the Group had a workforce of around 288,500 and sold 2.8 million vehicles. Group revenues amounted to €154.3 billion and Group EBIT to €6.6 billion.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/overwhelming-majority-of-shareholders-in-favour-of-spin-off-of-daimler-truck-and-renaming-of-daimler-ag-301389798.html

SOURCE Daimler North America - Corporate Communications

