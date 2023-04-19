U.S. markets open in 7 hours 19 minutes

OVHcloud cuts 2023 revenue growth target

Reuters
·1 min read
Logo of French cloud computing company OVHcloud in Paris

(Reuters) -French cloud services provider OVHcloud on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for full-year revenue growth, citing the macroeconomic context and delays in certain projects.

The company now sees organic revenue growth between 13% and 14% in 2023, against a previous outlook of expected growth in the range of 14% and 16%.

The company said in a statement that the forecast "includes... recent developments in demand which in the short term reflect a delay in certain migration projects to the cloud or the extension of existing infrastructures,".

Societe Generale analyst Derric Marcon in a Monday call with Reuters pointed to an interview earlier this month where Amazon's CEO suggested a continued slowdown in AWS, the firm's cloud services arm.

"Inevitably, investors...will wonder if a challenger or niche Player like OVH can continue to grow as much as they said in a context where others say it's slowing down," Marcon had said.

OVHcloud posted half-year sales of 439 million euros ($481.41 million), broadly in line with the 437.3 million expected on average in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9119 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kim Coghill)