Ovia Health Taps Digital Health Innovator Dr. Leslie Saltzman as Chief Medical Officer

Ovia Health

With Over 15 Years of Clinical and Health Tech Experience, Saltzman Will Help Ovia Power Clinical Innovation in Women’s Health

BOSTON, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovia Health , the only clinically-backed digital family health platform, today announced Dr. Leslie Saltzman as the company’s new chief medical officer. In a pivotal appointment, Saltzman brings transformative digital health leadership and is well positioned to build on Ovia’s strong foundation and accelerate equitable outcomes for women and families through clinically-backed tools.



Saltzman comes to Ovia, a Labcorp subsidiary, with more than 15 years of experience in clinical and business technology settings. She most recently served as vice president of medical at TrialSpark, where she oversaw a team providing cross-functional support across business development, product and operations. Saltzman has a proven passion and commitment to women’s health, having held the positions of chief medical officer and clinical advisor at Rittenhouse Women’s Wellness Center.

“Dr. Saltzman’s deep clinical, commercial and product expertise will help advance our vision of harnessing Ovia’s best-in-class digital engagement,” said Ovia President Pamela Abbott. “Her insights and knowledge will also be influential in broadening Labcorp’s reach and scale to help women and families live healthier lives.”

Saltzman is a practicing, board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine. She began her career by founding a primary care practice exclusively for women that combined internal medicine, gynecology, psychology and nutrition. In addition to her clinical experience, she has held leadership positions at early-stage health technology companies, focusing on using clinical data to develop products that support patient care and clinical research.

With years of experience in both clinical and business environments, Saltzman expands Ovia’s approach of powering solutions through science and evidence—demonstrating clinical efficacy through 43 published and peer-reviewed studies.

Story continues

“Ovia is a completely unique health tech company,” Saltzman said. “It provides a product that fosters improved outcomes for women and families by empowering people to take greater control over their health, and it directly aligns with the incentives of payers, employers and clinicians. I consider it a privilege to be joining a mission-driven organization that continues to have a positive influence on the health and lives of so many.”

Saltzman received her undergraduate degree from Wellesley College, her M.B.A. from New York University, and her D.O. from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

About Ovia Health

Ovia Health, a Labcorp subsidiary, has served more than 17 million family and parenthood journeys since 2012 and is on a mission to make a happy, healthy family possible for everyone. Ovia Health is the only family health solution clinically proven to effectively identify and intervene with high-risk conditions. The company's 50+ clinical programs, including predictive coaching and personalized care plans, help prevent unnecessary health care costs, improve health outcomes, and foster a family-friendly workplace that increases retention and return to work. For more information, visit OviaHealth.com .

Media Contact:

Christopher Allman-Bradshaw

Labcorp

Media@labcorp.com







