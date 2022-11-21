Ovialand gains recognition at the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovialand Inc. ("Ovialand"), a real estate developer focusing on building premium affordable house and lot units for Filipino families at an accessible price point, was awarded as one of Asia's Leading SMEs at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2022 ("ACES").

Organized by MORS Group, the awards bring Asia's business aspirations and success stories to the world stage through knowledge-sharing and recognition. The awards are open to all leaders and enterprises with a registered business address in Asia and are accepted on a rolling basis. A jury of market-driven, customer-centric business, academic leaders then review the credentials of each nominee, and only the most deserving of them are awarded.

"We're honored to have our hard work be recognized at the ACES. This award further motivates us to continue providing a Premier Family Living experience to Filipino families," Pammy Olivares-Vital, President and CEO of Ovialand, said.

Ovialand's promise of Premier Family Living is anchored in the speedy turnover of quality homes to clients. Through the usage of precast technology, the company can build homes in as fast as 45 days. Homes built using precast concrete are traditionally stronger than homes built using traditional concrete.

Another tenet of the promise of Premier Family Living is ensuring clients can sufficiently finance the purchase of their homes. "Our 'HousEasy Instant Homes, Instant Financing' program fast-tracks the process of payments by linking families to our trusted financing partners. Combined with our precast technology, anyone can be an Ovialand home owner." Olivares-Vital said.

"Our clients are at the heart of Ovialand, and they are the reason why Ovialand is where it is today," Olivares-Vital said. "Moving forward, we will continue to exert our efforts to reach out to more Filipinos in new markets so that they can also get to experience what Premier Family Living is all about."

About Ovialand

Ovialand Inc., (OLI) is an emerging mass housing developer with a solid track record in delivering quality house and lot units in the Southern Luzon area of the Philippines. Since its inception in 2014, OLI has completed and turned over more than 1,000 housing units to its satisfied clients with almost 3,000 units more in the pipeline for the next 5 years.

