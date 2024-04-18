Oviedo couple accused of using medical transport business to commit Medicaid fraud

Charles Frazier
3 min read
0

The owners of a Central Florida medical transportation company are facing allegations that they fraudulently billed the Medicaid program for more than $275,000.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to court records filed in Seminole County, an investigation by the State Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit identified 50-year-old Debora Behnke and 37-year-old Suman Bhattacharjee as the owners of Pioneer Medical Transportation LLC, which was contracted with Florida Medicaid Non-Emergency Medical Transportation providers to take Medicaid recipients to methadone treatment facilities and return them to their homes.

According to an arrest warrant for both, the couple billed the Medicaid Program with false NEMT claims between March 8, 2021, and December 31, 2022, totaling $276,377.

READ: Seminole County judge grants bond for Orange County deputy

The warrant says the Office of the Attorney General first received a complaint regarding Pioneer Medical Transportation on April 27, stating that company employees were “paying Medicaid patients to keep them using their services so they can charge Medicaid for the transportation.”

The complaint claimed that company employees were “pretending to be the patient or the patient’s family member” so they could make appointments to use the company’s services.

During an interview, the person who filed the complaint told investigators Behnke owned the company, while Bhattacharjee- who the report states was known to be a “part-time paramour” of Behnke’s- managed it.

The tipster told investigators Bhattacharjee would call the insurance companies, acting as either the Medicaid recipients themselves or on their behalf, to schedule transportation to and from medical appointments, but was not always completing the scheduled trips while still billing Medicaid for profit.

Suman Bhattacharjee, 30, charged with Medicaid provider fraud and scheming to defraud.
Suman Bhattacharjee, 30, charged with Medicaid provider fraud and scheming to defraud.

READ: Commission vote could allow notorious strip club site to reopen

Investigators say the tipster told them Bhattacharjee would then pay the actual Medicaid recipients whose trips were not completed to ensure their continued use of the company’s services. Investigators say the payments were also meant to provide the Medicaid recipients with some income in exchange for using their Medicaid information to bill the program while not actually providing the transportation.

Investigators say the tipster went on to tell them many of the Medicaid recipients Bhattacharjee was taking advantage of were victims of opioid addiction in methadone programs designed to wean them off the substances.

After a lengthy investigation employing Florida Medicaid claims and billing records, Medicaid recipient medical records, substance abuse treatment center attendance records, law enforcement reports, bank records, cell phone data, witness statements, and other evidence, the OAG concluded that Behnke and Bhattacharjee had clearly falsified documents to fraudulently bill the Medicaid Program for “services that were not rendered” and provided “kickbacks” to the actual Medicaid recipients in exchange for the fraudulent use of their Medicaid information.

Records state investigators determined they had cause to issue arrest warrants for both Behnke and Bhattacharjee. They also acquired search warrants for both of their homes in Oviedo.

READ: Titusville man found guilty of murder for 2020 shooting death of man driving to church

Bhattacharjee was booked into the Seminole County jail Wednesday, charged with one count of Medicaid provider fraud and one count of scheming to defraud. He has since been released on a total of $40,000 bond.

Behnke is yet to be arrested.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump’s Hush-Money Trial Has a 12-Person Jury, Rebounding After Hiccups

    A 12-person jury has been picked to decide the fate of Donald Trump in his hush-money case, setting the stage for the first criminal trial of a former president to kick off in earnest next week. The jury was finalized Thursday after three days of questioning nearly 200 prospective jurors and some hiccups along the way that included jurors being dismissed after having been selected. Five women and seven men are on the jury, which includes an investment banker who follows Trump on social media, a physical therapist who likes to run, a security engineer and a retired wealth manager.

  • Atlantic City mayor: I'm committed to my family and city while dealing with daughter abuse charges

    Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said Thursday he remains committed to his family and to his city as he deals with charges that he and his wife abused their teenage daughter. In his first public comments since prosecutors on Monday charged him and his wife, LaQuetta, the city's superintendent of schools, with physically and verbally abusing their 16-year-old daughter and endangering her welfare, Small said he would not be distracted from his duties. “But I pledge to each and every one of you, it doesn't change my commitment, number one, to my family, and it doesn't change my commitment here to the great city of Atlantic City,” the mayor said.

  • Civilian interrogator defends work at Abu Ghraib, tells jury he was promoted

    A civilian interrogator who worked 20 years ago at the infamous Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq denied abusing detainees Thursday, and told jurors he was actually promoted for doing a good job. Steven Stefanowicz, who worked for military contractor CACI when he was assigned to Abu Ghraib in 2003 and 2004, has long been a key figure in the abuse scandal that emerged when photos became public showing U.S. soldiers smiling as detainees were forced into shocking poses of physical and sexual humiliation. While multiple soldiers were convicted and sentenced to prison in courts-martial for their roles at Abu Ghraib, neither Stefanowicz nor any other civilian contractor who worked at the prison has ever been charged with a crime.

  • Crypto Trader’s $110 Million Manipulation Case Now With Jury

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal jurors in New York heard sharply contrasting arguments on whether a trader manipulated the Mango Markets cryptocurrency exchange to steal $110 million or executed a perfectly legal strategy that was permissible under the rules of the platform. Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsTes

  • Mango Markets Exploiter Avi Eisenberg Found Guilty of Fraud and Manipulation

    NEW YORK – A Manhattan jury has found crypto trader Avi Eisenberg guilty on fraud and market manipulation for his $110 million heist from decentralized finance protocol Mango Markets in October 2022.

  • Jury Begins Deliberations in $110M Mango Markets Fraud Trial

    Crypto trader Avi Eisenberg’s fate now rests in the hands of 12 New York jurors, who have been tasked with deciding whether his October 2022 trades on Mango Markets – which netted him $110 million – were fair game or fraud.

  • Air Canada Staff Are Suspects in Heist of 6,600 Gold Bars

    (Bloomberg) -- Police named two Air Canada employees among the suspects in the theft of millions of dollars in gold from a cargo facility at the country’s busiest airport, in what’s been dubbed Canada’s largest-ever gold heist.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airpor

  • Abu Ghraib military contractor warned bosses of abuses 2 weeks after arriving, testimony reveals

    A civilian contractor sent to work as an interrogator at Iraq's infamous Abu Ghraib prison resigned within two weeks of his arrival and told his corporate bosses that mistreatment of detainees was likely to continue. Jurors saw the October 2003 email from Rich Arant, who worked for military contractor CACI, during testimony Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by three Abu Ghraib survivors. CACI had a contract to supply interrogators to the Army after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and scrambled to supply the needed personnel.

  • Trump Media stock jumps for second day as company goes to battle with short sellers

    Trump Media is advising investors on ways to prevent their shares from being loaned for a short-interest position.

  • Netflix reports strong subscriber gains but Q2 revenue forecast disappoints

    Netflix reported first quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. Here's what to know.