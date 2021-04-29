Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting
DENVER, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 12, 2021 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 28, 2021.
1. Election of Directors
Each nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
Peter A. Dea
124,840,095
82.41%
26,650,131
17.59%
Meg A. Gentle
151,565,268
99.41%
899,878
0.59%
Howard J. Mayson
131,218,947
86.04%
21,282,697
13.96%
Lee A. McIntire
129,230,647
84.74%
23,265,857
15.26%
Katherine L. Minyard
151,508,527
99.36%
981,328
0.64%
Steven W. Nance
132,089,940
86.62%
20,408,379
13.38%
Suzanne P. Nimocks
147,477,878
96.71%
5,023,606
3.29%
Thomas G. Ricks
127,657,137
83.71%
24,843,191
16.29%
Brian G. Shaw
151,601,939
99.41%
898,025
0.59%
Douglas J. Suttles
151,395,423
99.25%
1,142,710
0.75%
Bruce G. Waterman
150,306,874
98.56%
2,192,207
1.44%
2. Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers
The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
116,378,475
76.34%
36,075,631
23.66%
3. Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors
The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
169,050,488
97.49%
4,353,795
2.51%
Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:
Investor contact:
(888) 525-0304
Media contact:
(403) 645-2252
