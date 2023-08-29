Is Ovintiv Inc.'s (TSE:OVV) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Ovintiv's (TSE:OVV) stock increased significantly by 42% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ovintiv's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ovintiv is:

36% = US$3.3b ÷ US$9.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.36 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Ovintiv's Earnings Growth And 36% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Ovintiv has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 19% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 27% net income growth seen by Ovintiv over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Ovintiv's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 41% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is OVV fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Ovintiv Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Ovintiv's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 5.7%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 94% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Additionally, Ovintiv has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 15% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 17%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Ovintiv's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

