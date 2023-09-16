Ovo Energy’s parent company lends billionaire founder Stephen Fitzpatrick and ally £36m

Stephen Fitzpatrick has built a sprawling business empire off the back of Ovo Energy - REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The parent company of Ovo Energy has lent £36 million to founder Stephen Fitzpatrick and a close ally, new documents reveal.

Billionaire Mr Fitzpatrick and Ovo’s chief financial officer Vincent Casey borrowed the sum from Imagination Industries last year, accounts show.

The pair have now been loaned more than £50m by Imagination, which owned Ovo Energy until March of this year, since 2021.

The loans last year came despite scrutiny of the company’s finances in light of Ovo’s position as Britain’s fourth largest energy supplier.

Last year, Mr Fitzpatrick was grilled by MPs about £40m worth of intercompany loans and payments. They urged him to “open the books” to shed more light on the company’s finances.

Alan Brown MP also questioned whether the loans were “appropriate”. Union Unite has also said there were “a lot of questions that need answering about Ovo’s accounts”.

Mr Fitzpatrick told MPs last year he did not recognise the £40m figure and insisted Ovo’s business dealings were routine.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing regarding the loans and Imagination has said all of it has since been repaid. A spokesman for Imagination declined to say what the loans were for.

The financial health of gas and electricity suppliers has come under mounting scrutiny in recent years after 30 firms collapsed during the energy crisis.

This led to regulator Ofgem introducing tougher checks to shore up suppliers’ balance sheets.

Last year it emerged that Ovo feared breaching its lending requirements as the price of wholesale gas soared.

Director loans were paid out by Imagination Industries in 2022 at which time it still owned Ovo, Britain’s fourth-largest gas and electricity supplier. Imagination has just two directors: Mr Fitzpatrick and Mr Casey.

Mr Fitzpatrick, a Belfast-born former City trader, has built a sprawling business empire off the back of Ovo, which he founded in 2009. The company now has four million customers across the UK.

Imagination has also funnelled millions into the refurbishment of Kensington Roof Gardens, another of Mr Fitzpatrick's businesses

The entrepreneur, who is reportedly worth more than £2bn, has since founded Vertical Aerospace, a flying taxi firm listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and acquired Kensington Roof Gardens, a glitzy party venue in West London once owned by Sir Richard Branson.

He also owned the Formula 1 Manor Racing Team before it collapsed in 2017.

As well as providing loans to its directors, Imagination has also funnelled millions into Kensington Roof Gardens in recent years to pay for a costly makeover.



After cutting ties with Imagination in March 2023, Ovo is now owned by a standalone entity called Energy Transition Holdings, of which Mr Fitzpatrick is also the majority owner.

Ovo reported a loss of £1.65bn last year, down from a £370m profit in 2021.



It said it was a “challenging” 12 months for the sector and blamed the surge in losses on a change in the value of energy it had bought to hedge its supply commitments.



Ovo was contacted for comment.

