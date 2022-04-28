U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,241.00
    +60.75 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,503.00
    +277.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,302.75
    +293.75 (+2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.10
    +23.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.73
    -0.29 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.60
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.15 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.55
    -3.97 (-11.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2563
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4560
    +2.0120 (+1.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,486.35
    +700.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    914.69
    +21.77 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.49
    +44.88 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Oware is streamlining Pakistan’s supply chain

Catherine Shu
·2 min read
Oware co-founders Raza Kasmi and Adil Nasar
Oware co-founders Raza Kasmi and Adil Nasar

Oware co-founders Raza Kasmi and Adil Nasar

Managing goods as they make their way through multiple warehouses and logistics providers is one of the biggest headaches that businesses in the supply chain face. After leaving his job at Careem, Adil Nasar founded a company that sources, manufacturers and distributes lights in Pakistan, and experienced those challenges firsthand. So he teamed up with Raza Kasmi, the former group CFO of one of Pakistan’s largest distribution houses, to found Oware, a network of connected warehouses that let businesses track and manage their shipments from a single portal.

Today the company announced it has raised $3.3 million pre-seed funding from investors including Flexport Fund, Ration Ventures, Seedstars International Ventures, Sketchnote Partners, The Osiris Group, Swiss Founders Fund, Reflect Ventures, +92 Ventures and Walled City Co.

Nisar told TechCrunch that while starting novo, his biggest challenge as a small business owner was finding a reliable fulfillment partner and managing upfront capital costs related to warehousing.

Oware&#39;s warehouse portal
Oware's warehouse portal

Oware's warehouse portal

Oware is meant to provide businesses with an affordable and scalable solution to traditional warehouse networks, while ensuring timely deliveries to end customers. Most of its customers are B2B market and retail companies that are looking for backend warehousing and transportation to their last distribution point or dark store.

Oware currently has 18 warehouses in five cities in Pakistan, with a total space of 500,000 square feet. Part of Oware’s funding will be used to increase its coverage, which the company says can already provide same-day delivery to 75% of the population and next-day delivery to 85%.

The company rents its warehouse space and works with third-party logistics providers. Oware’s clients can quickly start their operations from any of its locations, picking the ones that are closest to their end customers. Oware’s partners handles almost everything they need for deliveries, including picking, packing and shipping. Its online portal manage product inventory at their warehouses and track shipments in real-time with digital proof of delivery.

In a prepared statement, Seedstars partner and CIO Charlie Graham-Brown said, “Pakistan has a massive opportunity in logistics presented by the 2 million SMEs and the rise of e-commerce in the region. We believe that Oware has a solid position to be an integral layer to an ecosystem that's becoming digitally enabled. We are proud to have been Adil's and Raza's early backers and thrilled for the journey ahead.”

What am I worth now?

Recommended Stories

  • M&F Bank Enhances Customer Experience with New Collaborations

    African-American-owned, M&F Bank, links with Zelle®, Fiserv and JPMorgan Chase to deliver enhanced customer benefits.

  • Nigeria's Kaduna train attack: New photos bring relief and pain

    Pictures show 62 people allegedly being held captive after an attack on a high-speed rail link.

  • Renault in Talks to Sell Russia Business for One Ruble

    The French car maker discusses handing over its 68% stake in Russia’s biggest auto maker to a state-backed entity, according to a report in Russian state media.

  • Pakistan attack: China condemns killing of tutors in Pakistan blast

    Three Chinese nationals died after a van carrying them was targeted by a female suicide bomber.

  • Popular Opinion May Prevent Pakistan's New Government From Mending Ties With the U.S.

    Those looking to Pakistan's new coalition government for a reset of relations may be disappointed

  • Lady Gaga Reveals ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Anthem ‘Hold My Hand’ Ahead of Cannes Premiere

    "This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time."

  • 11 die when truck hits power line at Hindu festival in India

    Eleven people were electrocuted when their truck, decorated as a temple chariot, touched an overhead power line during a Hindu festival procession in southern India on Wednesday, police said. The New Delhi Television channel said the electrical spark also set fire to the truck, which was crowded with devotees. The 11 people died and three others suffered burns and were hospitalized in Thanjavur, a city in Tamil Nadu state, a police officer said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsThe w

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let's Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? If you're interested in early retirement, it helps to understand the unique financial planning challenges involved.

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands Met

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria in a major escalation, and said it will keep supplies switched off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demands to pay for the fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear Wa

  • Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss possible legislation to reduce gasoline prices, according to a Democratic aide, as inflation poses an increasing political threat ahead of the midterm election.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgari

  • Why Alliance Resource Partners Surged Today

    Shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) jumped nearly 15% on Wednesday after the natural resources company boosted its full-year production and profit forecast. Conflict in Ukraine is driving the U.S. and many countries in Europe and other international markets to reduce their dependence on Russian energy supplies. "Since we provided initial full-year 2022 guidance for ARLP on January 31, 2022, worldwide commodity prices skyrocketed," CEO Joseph Craft said in a press release.

  • Three U.S. Shale Producers Are Raising Output as Biden Looks to Tame Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Continental Resources Inc., Hess Corp. and Matador Resources Co. signaled plans to raise production from U.S. shale basins, a potential harbinger of things to come as Big Oil prepares to report results later this week. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetH

  • Ford, GM push to rival Tesla, Lucid wins EV order from Saudi government

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss demand for Ford’s F-150 electric truck, GM’s push to rival leading EV maker Tesla, and the outlook for Lucid after the company won an electric vehicle order from the Saudi government.

  • Top Bid for Lithium Up 140% After Musk’s ‘Insane Levels’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The highest bid for lithium at an online sale surged by 140% in just six months, an indication the stampede for supplies of the main ingredient used in electric vehicle batteries could get even more intense.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dy

  • Ford’s Earnings Took a Huge Hit From Rivian. Wall Street Is Happy Anyway.

    The auto maker reported a first-quarter profit of 38 cents a share, beating Wall Street estimates for 37 cents a share.

  • Germany Vows to Continue Euro Gas Payments After Allies Cut Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said its companies will continue to pay for Russian gas in euros or dollars, hours after European Union partners Poland and Bulgaria were cut off by Gazprom PJSC for refusing to pay in rubles as President Vladimir Putin has demanded.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flow

  • McDonald's earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Here's what to expect from the Golden Arches, according to Wall Street estimates.