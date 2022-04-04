U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.50
    -5.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,779.00
    -50.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,153.50
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.40
    -3.20 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.16
    +1.88 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.40
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -1.06 (-5.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3116
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5510
    -0.2210 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,496.60
    +486.73 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,093.25
    +8.99 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.98
    -19.49 (-0.07%)
     

Owens Achieves Prestigious Court of the Table MDRT Qualification

Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT)
·2 min read

Chris Owens, President of Owens Financial Group

Chris Owens, President of Owens Financial Group
Chris Owens, President of Owens Financial Group

PARK RIDGE, Ill., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris Owens, president of Owens Financial Group, has qualified for Court of the Table, a coveted milestone achievement for his membership in the MDRT organization. This membership equips Owens with tools and resources to better serve his local communities.

Court of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Owens among the top professionals in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries.

"Qualifying for Court of the Table is a rare and impressive achievement," said Randy Scritchfield, CFP®, LUTCF, MDRT President. "MDRT hopes to continue to foster a culture of excellence and encourage members to grow both personally and professionally."

Since 1927, MDRT has been committed to providing its members with a unique mix of networking and resources to help them gain new and unique insights to better serve clients' individual needs. Working with an MDRT member connects clients not only to a highly credible and leading financial professional but also to an unmatched global network spanning 70 nations and territories around the world.

About MDRT

Founded in 1927, MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in more than 70 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct, and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.

About Owens Financial Group

Owens Financial Group is dedicated to helping residents of Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, and Wisconsin learn more about different ways to use insurance products to help strengthen their retirement strategy. For more information, visit www.owens-financialgroup.com or contact them at 1-800-658-8156.

Contact Information

Giang Ngo
Media Relation Specialist, MDRT
gngo@mdrt.org
847-993-4928
@MDRTweet

Chris Owens
President, Owens Financial Group
chris@owens-financialgroup.com
800-658-8156

Related Images






Image 1: Chris Owens, President of Owens Financial Group



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 2 things to do in Iowa City this weekend include a University of Iowa oral history project

    Jin Chang will present "No Longer Invisible: Asian and Pacific Islander Students at the University of Iowa" Friday, as a science festival kicks off.

  • West Africa faces historic food crisis driven by conflict, price surge

    West Africa is facing its worst food crisis on record driven by conflict, drought, and the impact of the war in Ukraine on food prices and availability, aid agencies said on Tuesday. There are about 27 million people suffering from hunger in the region and that number could rise to 38 million by June, a 40% increase from last year and a historic high, said 11 international aid organizations in a joint statement. Large swathes of West Africa, including parts of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria, are facing Islamist insurgencies that have forced millions of people off their land.

  • ‘Moonfall’ and ‘Jackass Forever’ Can’t Dislodge ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on VOD

    At Netflix, Judd Apatow's "The Bubble" is #3, but Richard Linklater's "Apollo 10 1/2" fell short of the Top 10.

  • Where Will Smith's Upcoming Projects Stand in Wake of Oscars Slap, from I Am Legend 2 to Bad Boys 4

    The King Richard star has since apologized for his behavior at the Oscars and resigned from the Academy

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • Analyst on Elon Musk’s Twitter stake: ‘Clearly a lot of it is driven by his personal feelings’

    Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Analyst Mandeep Singh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether Elon Musk's 9.2% stake in Twitter could lead to a shake-up at the social media platform.

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Trump-Tied Social Media SPAC Slides After Key Executives Quit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the shell company taking Donald Trump’s media venture public extended their selloff after a report that a pair of key executives resigned and Elon Musk bought a sizable stake in social-media competitor Twitter Inc. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine

  • Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution?

    One of the catches when you use a tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k) or an IRA is that once you hit a certain age, you have to start taking a minimum amount of money out each year — to … Continue reading → The post Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • China’s Revised Delisting Rule Boosts Alibaba and Other Stocks. But Investors Should Consider Selling on the Rally.

    One reason China's delisting rule change may not be enough: U.S. regulators have stressed they are looking for full compliance or no deal.

  • Why Workhorse Group Soared 59.7% in March

    The electric delivery van maker signed a new purchase agreement, had some insider stock-buying, and benefited from a broad market recovery.

  • Cathie Wood Urges Caution About Fed Raising Rates

    The inverted Treasury yield curve indicates lower-than-expected growth and/or inflation, asset manager Cathie Wood says.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, jumped today as shares of some Chinese tech stocks spiked. Sea Limited is based in Singapore, but the Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings owns an 18.7% stake in the company. Sea's share price was up by 9.6% as of 2:06 p.m. ET.

  • Down 70% From Its High, Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

    Pinterest saw engagement drop in 2021, and if that trend continues, this social media company could be in serious trouble. Pinterest is unlike other social networks. Users engage with visual content like images and videos to discover ideas, find products, or learn skills.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.