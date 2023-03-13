U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

Owens Corning Named One of 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere

Owens Corning
·4 min read

TOLEDO, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) today announced that it has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies. This marks the sixth consecutive year the company has been recognized with this honor.

Owens Corning is one of just two honorees in the Construction and Building Materials industry, underscoring its commitment to leading with integrity and prioritizing ethical business practices. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

Ethisphere is a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

"Owens Corning is honored to be recognized by Ethisphere for the sixth consecutive year," said Executive Vice President and General Counsel Gina Beredo. "Our inclusion on this distinguished list speaks to our company's purpose and serves as a testament to our 19,000 employees across the world who demonstrate it each day with their unwavering commitment to ethical business practices."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

Ethisphere Recognition Adds to Recent Company Distinctions

The Ethisphere recognition is one of several honors Owens Corning has earned for its corporate leadership recently, including:

  • Earning a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the 13th consecutive year, and on the DJSI North America Index for the fifth consecutive year, with industry-leading assessment scores. The DJSI World comprises an elite listing of the world's largest companies based on long-term ESG criteria. Owens Corning received a perfect score in risk and crisis management, materiality, environmental reporting, recycling strategy, and social reporting.

  • Achieving Gold Class distinction in the 2023 Sustainability Yearbook from S&P Global. Gold Class is the organization's highest honor for excellence in sustainability performance, a distinction Owens Corning has earned for nine consecutive years. With its score of 88/100, Owens Corning earned a Top 1% S&P Global ESG Score designation, the only company in the Building Products category to do so. More than 7,800 companies assessed in the 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) were considered for The Sustainability Yearbook with just 67 earning a Top 1% score.

  • Placing #19 on the 2023 Barron's 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies list, up from #27 in 2022. This sixth annual ranking was administered by Calvert Research and Management, which scored the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value. The top 100 firms achieved the highest scores across 230 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance indicators ranging from workplace diversity to greenhouse-gas emissions.

  • Ranking #37 on the 2022 Management Top 250 list, published by The Wall Street Journal. Developed by the Drucker Institute, this ranking measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength. The ranking is based on an analysis of 34 indicators based on data obtained from a variety of third-party sources. Owens Corning's 2022 ranking improved by 17 spots from #54 in 2021.

  • Earning placement on CDP's 2022 Climate Change and Water Security A Lists for its leadership in environmental transparency on climate change and water security. CDP uses a detailed and independent methodology to assess companies based on comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks, and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses - Composites, Insulation, and Roofing - provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 19,000 employees in 31 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2022 sales of $9.8 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Company News / Owens Corning Investor Relations News

Media Relations:
Todd Romain
419.248.7826

Investor Relations:
Amber Wohlfarth
419.248.5639

Owens Corning, Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture
Owens Corning, Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Owens Corning on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Owens Corning
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/owens-corning
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Owens Corning



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743486/Owens-Corning-Named-One-of-2023-Worlds-Most-Ethical-CompaniesR-by-Ethisphere

