Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Owens Corning's shares before the 1st of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 4th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.60 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.40 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Owens Corning has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current stock price of US$147.37. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Owens Corning has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Owens Corning has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 16% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Owens Corning generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 16% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Owens Corning's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Owens Corning's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 23% per annum for the past five years. Owens Corning earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Owens Corning has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Has Owens Corning got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Owens Corning has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Owens Corning and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

