What Is Owens Corning's (NYSE:OC) Share Price Doing?

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Owens Corning’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Owens Corning?

Good news, investors! Owens Corning is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $234.46, but it is currently trading at US$150 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Owens Corning’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Owens Corning?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 3.3% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Owens Corning, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since OC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy OC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Owens Corning (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

