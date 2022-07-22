U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,979.70
    -19.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,013.98
    -22.92 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,914.51
    -145.09 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,826.35
    -10.35 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.89
    +0.54 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +16.90 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7980
    -0.1120 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1070
    -1.2600 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,438.38
    +866.11 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.62
    +10.37 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,295.65
    +25.14 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Owl.co Announces Greg Poulakos and Stacy Varney as Strategic Advisors and Welcomes Don Russell to Leadership Team

Owl.co
·3 min read

The insurance industry veterans bring extensive technology innovation and claim expertise to strengthen Owl.co offerings

TORONTO, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl.co has announced the addition of Greg Poulakos and Stacy Varney as Strategic Advisors, and Don Russell as Vice President, Strategic Accounts.

The insurance industry executives will contribute their strong expertise in Disability and Life insurance along with their respective backgrounds in technology innovation, to help Owl.co further enhance their product strategy and competitive advantage in the Group and Individual Disability and Life insurance markets.

Greg Poulakos brings over 25 years of experience driving strategy and transformation in executive-level roles at leading disability and life insurers. He is well-known as a thought leader and innovator who has advocated for the adoption of transformative technology, especially as it relates to delivering exceptional customer and business outcomes.

Most recently he served as president of Anthem’s Financial Protection business where he led a successful expansion of its Disability, Life, and Supplemental Health segments with a strong focus on information technology advancement. Poulakos has also held other key leadership positions at Lincoln Financial, UnitedHealthcare, and The Hartford in the group benefits and reinsurance markets.

Stacy Varney joins Owl.co with over 25 years in the Disability and Life insurance industry, having served in several senior sales and marketing leadership roles across the reinsurance and group benefits markets. She is currently the owner of Varney Consulting Group where she works with startups in the insurtech space, advising them in areas such as strategic growth and business development.

Prior to launching her consulting practice, Varney served as Head of Global Sales & Marketing for ClaimVantage, now Majesco, where she built a global sales team from the ground up. She has also worked extensively with insurtechs to develop their market strategies and successfully secure investment funding. Varney is passionate about mentoring women leaders and is currently a member of Chief, an organization dedicated to promoting women into positions of power.

Don Russell has over 35 years of insurance experience having held a variety of positions in group underwriting, product development, and claim management. In 2003 Don founded SALT Associates, a global claim management and consulting firm focused on the Disability and Life markets. In his role at SALT, Don worked extensively for and with direct carriers, third-party administrators, reinsurance companies, and employers to optimize their claim outcomes.

“Greg and Stacy are both highly regarded for their work in the insurance industry and are experts in building transformative technology solutions. Don is a well-known industry leader with a passion for building creative solutions with his customers," said Sean Merat, CEO and Co-Founder, Owl.co. “We’re thrilled to have such esteemed and passionate innovators on our team.”

About Owl.co
Owl.co delivers advanced fraud detection and enhanced customer insights through the fastest-growing intelligent claims monitoring platform in North America. Using AI and machine learning technology, Owl unlocks deeper insights that help insurers make more accurate decisions, reduce inefficiencies and better prioritize risk. Leveraging thousands of data sources, Owl’s platform instantly aggregates and synthesizes millions of data points using zero-knowledge protocol to ensure the security and integrity of sensitive information. For more information, visit www.owl.co.

Sean Merat, CEO, sean@owl.co


Recommended Stories

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.24% and 4.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Surprise! 5 Stocks You Had No Clue Warren Buffett Owns

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street pays close attention. The easiest way for investors to monitor what Warren Buffett has been buying and selling is to track Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Verizon stock opens lower after Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Verizon. (Disclosure: Verizon owns a stake in Yahoo.)

  • Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States have reached fever pitch as even veteran stock market […]

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet

    When a company creates a significant amount of value over the long term, its stock price generally delivers strong gains. To bring their shares back into easier reach for retail investors, companies can conduct stock splits, and in 2022, a host of big technology companies are doing just that. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) was the most recent.

  • Investors bearish on semiconductors as Congress votes on chips bill

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses investor sentiment on semiconductors.

  • Snap shares down 77% year-to-date following dismal Q2 results

    Snap shares collapsed 33% at the start of trading Friday following a dismal Q2 earnings report.

  • HCA Healthcare (HCA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

    HCA (HCA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.71% and 0.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tilray (TLRY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Investors will focus on revenue growth and other pipeline updates, when Tilray (TLRY) reports fiscal fourth-quarter results.

  • SVB Financial (SIVB) Stock Dips on Q2 Earnings Miss, Costs Rise

    SVB Financial (SIVB) records a rise in revenues in the second quarter of 2022. However, higher expenses hurt results to some extent.

  • Verizon Cuts Forecast After Wireless Miss, Stinging Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. fell after cutting its forecast for the second straight quarter, adding to concerns that consumers are pulling back on spending.Most Read from BloombergTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful P

  • 2 Beaten Down Stocks That Could Rally in the Second Half of 2022

    A couple of options that should be near or at the top of your list are Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Telehealth company Teladoc Health has been making some positive strides in recent years to grow its business and partner with key companies. In 2020, it acquired chronic-care company Livongo Health to expand its reach by serving more customers.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Acquiring One Medical for $3.9 Billion?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) mission has always been to be Earth's most customer-centric company. Amazon seeks to disrupt any industry where it can add value by prioritizing customers and for years, it has eyed the $800 billion healthcare industry. In 2018, it paid nearly $1 billion to acquire online pharmacy PillPack, and since then, it has opened virtual Amazon Care clinics.

  • AMD Could Rally 30% From Here

    Advanced Micro Devices has weakened since late November. The shares were trading around $160 and subsequently fell to near $70 in early July -- a rude awakening for buy-and-hold investors. In this daily bar chart of AMD, below, we can see that the shares are making a rally and it is easy to suggest that this advance could fail like others before it.

  • NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Q2 Earnings Beat & Revenues Lag

    NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP) second-quarter earnings surpass estimates. NextEra Energy Partners continues to gain from a decrease in long-term debt.

  • Schlumberger (SLB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Schlumberger (SLB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 7.80%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Rivian Automotive Stock?

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one of the hottest electric vehicle stocks of 2021. The EV maker went public at $78 per share last November, and its stock started trading at $106.75 before skyrocketing to an all-time high of $172.01 a week later. Rivian initially attracted so much attention because it was backed by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford (NYSE: F).

  • General Electric Q2 Preview: Can Shares Find New Energy?

    Year-to-date, sellers have been in control, with GE shares declining nearly 30% in value.

  • Amazon Stock Has Gotten Crushed. There’s a Case It Could Double, or Even Triple, From Here.

    Every one of those quarterly reports has shown a growing company, despite plenty of ups and downs in the economy—and the internet. Amazon’s worst quarter came in September 2001, when the internet bubble was blowing apart. Now, though, Amazon’s streak may be coming to an end.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Companies enacting stock splits are all the rage on Wall Street -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.