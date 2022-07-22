Owl.co Announces Greg Poulakos and Stacy Varney as Strategic Advisors and Welcomes Don Russell to Leadership Team

The insurance industry veterans bring extensive technology innovation and claim expertise to strengthen Owl.co offerings

TORONTO, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl.co has announced the addition of Greg Poulakos and Stacy Varney as Strategic Advisors, and Don Russell as Vice President, Strategic Accounts.



The insurance industry executives will contribute their strong expertise in Disability and Life insurance along with their respective backgrounds in technology innovation, to help Owl.co further enhance their product strategy and competitive advantage in the Group and Individual Disability and Life insurance markets.

Greg Poulakos brings over 25 years of experience driving strategy and transformation in executive-level roles at leading disability and life insurers. He is well-known as a thought leader and innovator who has advocated for the adoption of transformative technology, especially as it relates to delivering exceptional customer and business outcomes.

Most recently he served as president of Anthem’s Financial Protection business where he led a successful expansion of its Disability, Life, and Supplemental Health segments with a strong focus on information technology advancement. Poulakos has also held other key leadership positions at Lincoln Financial, UnitedHealthcare, and The Hartford in the group benefits and reinsurance markets.

Stacy Varney joins Owl.co with over 25 years in the Disability and Life insurance industry, having served in several senior sales and marketing leadership roles across the reinsurance and group benefits markets. She is currently the owner of Varney Consulting Group where she works with startups in the insurtech space, advising them in areas such as strategic growth and business development.

Prior to launching her consulting practice, Varney served as Head of Global Sales & Marketing for ClaimVantage, now Majesco, where she built a global sales team from the ground up. She has also worked extensively with insurtechs to develop their market strategies and successfully secure investment funding. Varney is passionate about mentoring women leaders and is currently a member of Chief, an organization dedicated to promoting women into positions of power.

Don Russell has over 35 years of insurance experience having held a variety of positions in group underwriting, product development, and claim management. In 2003 Don founded SALT Associates, a global claim management and consulting firm focused on the Disability and Life markets. In his role at SALT, Don worked extensively for and with direct carriers, third-party administrators, reinsurance companies, and employers to optimize their claim outcomes.

“Greg and Stacy are both highly regarded for their work in the insurance industry and are experts in building transformative technology solutions. Don is a well-known industry leader with a passion for building creative solutions with his customers," said Sean Merat, CEO and Co-Founder, Owl.co. “We’re thrilled to have such esteemed and passionate innovators on our team.”

About Owl.co

Owl.co delivers advanced fraud detection and enhanced customer insights through the fastest-growing intelligent claims monitoring platform in North America. Using AI and machine learning technology, Owl unlocks deeper insights that help insurers make more accurate decisions, reduce inefficiencies and better prioritize risk. Leveraging thousands of data sources, Owl’s platform instantly aggregates and synthesizes millions of data points using zero-knowledge protocol to ensure the security and integrity of sensitive information. For more information, visit www.owl.co .

Sean Merat, CEO, sean@owl.co



