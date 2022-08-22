U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,137.99
    -90.49 (-2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,063.61
    -643.13 (-1.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,381.57
    -323.64 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,915.74
    -41.60 (-2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    +0.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.30
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.87
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9943
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    +0.0480 (+1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1768
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4840
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,213.82
    -394.08 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.18
    -4.77 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Owl Creek Asset Management Delivers Letter to Cano Health Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CANO

Urges Company to Actively Pursue Strategic Alternatives and Sale of the Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. ("Owl Creek"), on behalf of its affiliated investment funds, today sent a letter to the Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano or the "Company") (NYSE: CANO) Board of Directors strongly encouraging the Company to pursue strategic alternatives by engaging with investment bankers and other advisors to pursue a sale to a strategic buyer.

The full text of the letter follows:

August 22, 2022

Dr. Marlow Hernandez
Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
Cano Health, Inc.
9725 NW 117th Avenue
Miami, Florida 33178

Dear Dr. Hernandez and other members of the Board of Directors:

I write on behalf of investment funds managed by Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. ("Owl Creek" or "we"), which, as of August 19, 2022, own 8,685,171 shares of Cano Health, Inc., representing 3.745% percent of the Class A equity of the Company, to share concerns we have with the Company's current trajectory.

While we believe in the Company's business model and management's ability to execute the post "de-SPAC" business plan, the past year's roller coaster of accounting issues has shaken our confidence. We feel that Cano's continued growth will require a larger and stronger vertically integrated partner with access to the capital needed to execute the Company's business plan.  So, we were encouraged to hear on the second quarter earnings call that you are "open to considering all strategic alternatives to accelerate value creation."

We strongly encourage you to actively pursue these strategic alternatives by engaging with investment bankers and other advisors to pursue a sale of the Company to a strategic buyer.

Owl Creek participated in the private placement that took place concurrently with your de-SPAC transaction, and since then has acquired significantly more shares in the secondary market.  We did so because we saw -- and continue to see -- an enormous opportunity to generate considerable economic value by delivering superior healthcare more efficiently.  Your investor day quantified this opportunity as we learned that that the cohort of MA patients among the 26,000 members that joined in the first half of 2019 saw three-year medical costs decline at a 3% compounded annual rate, versus an expected 10% increase.  Cano has exceeded the guidance outlined in the March 4, 2021 investor presentation in terms of membership, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, even excluding the contribution from Direct Contracting Entities ("DCE").  Including DCE, which we believe to be an enormous opportunity both financially and strategically, Cano is close to achieving its 2023 targets a year early.  We believe that these results validate our view on the market opportunity and the Company's ability to capture a meaningful portion of it.

Unfortunately, Cano has consistently traded at a discount to its peers due to its SPAC heritage, its hybrid model (owned and operated medical centers along with affiliates), and heavy concentration in the South Florida market.  One could argue for some discount due to one or more of these factors, but the valuation discrepancy between Cano and peers is highly punitive.  Clearly the recent back and forth on the EBITDA moving from one year to the next also is not helping and will foreclose any thoughts of share sales at reasonable prices to fund growth. The best-known company in the owned and operated medical center segment, and the first to go public, Oak Street Health Inc. ("Oak Street"), has an enterprise value that is nearly 3.2 times the high end of its 2022 revenue guidance of $2.145 billion.  One of the leaders in the affiliate space, agilon health inc. ("agilon"), also has an enterprise value more than three times the high end of its 2022 revenue guide of $2.635 billion.  Despite Cano guiding to $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion of revenue for the year -- which is higher than both Oak Street and agilon -- the Company trades at under 1.3x the low end of the revenue guide.

With the Company needing capital to compete with its peers and achieve the growth available in current and new markets, its depressed valuation leaves two choices: sacrifice growth or sell equity at highly dilutive levels. Both are unattractive options in our view.

Given the persistent and wide gap between where Cano shares trade and the valuation of comparable companies, we believe there is ample room to come to terms with a strategic buyer that maximizes value for shareholders and provides the Company a platform for future growth.  The industry is ripe for consolidation with large health care companies looking to grow.

Recent transactions support this assertion and the willingness of buyers to pay a meaningful premium to where Cano's stock has traded for much of this year.  For example, as recently as July, Amazon.com Inc. ("Amazon") announced that it was buying 1Life Healthcare Inc. (better known as "One Medical") for $3.9 billion.  Amazon is paying well over three times this year's expected revenue of One Medical, in line with where both Oak Street and agilon are valued.  As we know from One Medical's merger proxy filing dated August 9, 2022, there was interest from another company besides Amazon referred to as "Party A" in the proxy.  It is widely speculated that Party A is CVS Health Corporation ("CVS"), which has been very vocal in its interest in primary care-centric value-based care (VBC) providers.  In fact, CVS has stated since late last year that they have well over $10 billion in capital to deploy towards strategic initiatives with VBC at the top of the list.  When asked on their first quarter earnings call on May 4, 2022, as to why they have yet to announce a deal, CVS CFO Shawn Guertin said, "We've evaluated a range of assets in and around the care delivery space.  I'll remind you most of these assets aren't up for sale.  And so that dialogue starts a process."  They may have started the process with One Medical, but Amazon finished it.  On their second quarter earnings call on August 3, 2022, CVS CEO Karen Lynch, in response to the first question specifically referencing the One Medical deal, stated, "we can't be in primary care without M&A."  CVS and the other managed care companies are clearly prime candidates with which to discuss alternatives.  CVS has also been named as a suitor for Signify Health and it was reported late yesterday that Amazon, UnitedHealth Group and Option Care Health are interested in the home-health-services provider. If Cano had an enterprise value equal to three times this year's expected revenue like Oak Street Health and agilon do, or one similar to what Amazon is paying for One Medical, that would increase the valuation by more than $4.5 billion, equating to a share price of approximately $14.

Owl Creek invested in Cano because we saw the massive opportunity in which primary care providers can bend the medical cost curve through preventive medicine and disease management delivering better clinical care more cost effectively.  Your management team has achieved strong growth in membership, medical centers, and geographic markets to date; however, we believe that maximization of the Company's long-term potential will require a strategic transaction with a well-funded entity.  Such a transaction would not only result in meaningful appreciation in the current share price, but also improve patient health by delivering primary care medical service to as many people as possible.

We look forward to your response and hearing about your proactive efforts in pursuing a strategic suitor for this highly valuable and attractive asset.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey A. Altman
Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.

About Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. is an investment advisory firm based in New York.  It primarily employs an event-driven and fundamental value long/short investment strategy in equity and debt markets across the globe.  The firm was founded in 2001 and is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contacts

ASC Advisors
Steve Bruce / Taylor Ingraham
1 (203) 992-1230
sbruce@ascadvisors.com / tingraham@ascadvisors.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/owl-creek-asset-management-delivers-letter-to-cano-health-board-of-directors-301610253.html

SOURCE Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon joins UnitedHealth and CVS in the bid for Signify Health

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses news that Amazon has joined the bidding for Signify Health.

  • UnitedHealth, Amazon Are Among Bidders for Signify

    (Bloomberg) -- Signify Health Inc. soared the most since its shares started trading last year as UnitedHealth Group Inc., Amazon.com Inc., CVS Health Corp. and Option Care Health Inc. competed to acquire the home-health technology and services provider, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that were recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other stocks receiving downgrades, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Despite a strong upswing seen recently in late-July, U.S. stocks were subdued at the start of August, amid […]

  • Credit Suisse Hires Deutsche Bank Executive as Finance Chief

    Credit Suisse Group named Deutsche Bank’s group treasurer as its new financial chief, part of a broad reshuffle at the Swiss bank that is [trying to find its footing](https://www.wsj.com/articles/credit-suisse-tries-to-turn-the-pageagain-11658938083) after a series of scandals and financial losses. The new financial chief, Dixit Joshi, is replacing David Mathers, who decided to step down after more than 11 years in his role, Credit Suisse said Monday. Mr. Joshi played a key part in Deutsche Bank

  • Signify Health Rockets As Amazon, UnitedHealth Said To Lead A Bidding Battle

    A rumored bidding war over home-health technology player Signify Health sent SGFY stock to a year-high Monday.

  • AMC stock plunges following the debut of APE shares

    AMC stock is sinking after the launch of APE shares.&nbsp;

  • AMC stock plummets on $APE units debut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how AMC's new APE shares are affecting meme stocks on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Slides After Elon Musk Move; AMC Stock Tumbles As Rival Nears Bankruptcy

    The Dow Jones took a dive as indexes fell. Tesla stock slipped after an Elon Musk move. AMC stock plunged. Bitcoin fell.

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Occidental Petroleum stock falls after Buffett not expected to buy majority stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for OXY after reports suggest Warren Buffett will not acquire a controlling stake in the stock.

  • Here’s Why Argosy Investors Bought AT&T (T)

    Argosy Investors, an investment management company, recently released its second-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Year to date, the fund returned -25.4% in select accounts compared to -20% for the S&P 500. The main reason for the fund’s underperformance was the poor performance of its most significant holdings. For […]

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsPimco Is Among Bondholders Calling an End to Low-Inflation

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Soars on Strong Earnings and Three-for-One Stock Split

    The cybersecurity software company also provided better-than-expected guidance for the October quarter and the full fiscal year.

  • APE Stock Halted, Slides; AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend Share

    "The value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units," said CEO Adam Aron.

  • These 16 Investors Collect $2.7 Billion A Year In Dividends Alone

    Investors gained a new appreciation for S&P 500 dividend stocks this year. But few investors love dividends as much as some.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions

    Some investors will be getting a bit of money back soon, the result of a big settlement between financial firm Vanguard and the Massachusetts Secretary of State. The $6.25 million settlement has to do with allegations that the firm failed … Continue reading → The post Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.