Owlcam unveils a new $259 smart dashcam, lowers prices on older models

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·3 min read

The tumultuous tale of the smart dashboard camera Owlcam isn't over yet. It launched in 2018 as an innovative, LTE-equipped dashcam from Apple's former iPod lead, Andy Hodge. But the company faced a troubled launch, went out of business at the end of 2019, and was revived under new owners, Callpass and Xirgo, last year. After facing plenty of heat over a much more expensive subscription plan and failing devices, Callpass spent the rest of 2020 learning the difficulties of consumer customer service. Now, the company is ready to unveil something new: Owlcam 5.0 ($259 at launch), an updated dashcam with IR sensors for night recording, instead of the bright floodlight from earlier models.

And if you're not into those IR capabilities, you can also snag the previous Owlcam 4.0 for $199, and the first-generation Owlcam 3.0 (don't ask why the numbering started there) for $149. All of the cameras feature unlimited LTE connectivity, which you can use to upload your videos for $20 a month or $192 annually. Owlcam 4.0 and 5.0 also feature 160GB of on-board storage, which can record 160 hours of HD video.

Additionally, there's a WiFi mode that lets you throw footage right to your phone, but you'll need to subscribe to Owlcam's LTE service for at least one month to activate that feature. According to CallPass CEO Jason Ashton, that's a limitation from the way OwlCam originally set up its onboarding process. When it first launched, customers received some free LTE connectivity, which the camera used to enable the WiFi mode. But if you tried to activate the Wi-Fi mode after your free trial period disappeared, it just wouldn't work. That was a problem many first-gen Owlcam customers brought up with CallPass last year.

"It's a very difficult market, we're really trying to come up with a clean way to activate that [Wi-Fi mode] without a subscription," Ashton said in an interview. For now, the only solution is to have new Owlcam customers sign up for at least one month. "The gift that kept on giving from Owlcam Inc. [the original company] was the landmines and pitfalls everywhere," he added. You can easily enable and disable your subscription as you need it — you're not under any contract, though there's more of a gamble with the discounted annual pricing.

While this latest version of Owlcam is twice the monthly price of the original version, it's at least significantly cheaper than the camera's $349 launch price. Ashton says CallPass's 4G LTE connection is also truly unlimited, so you won't have to worry about managing any bandwidth credits (another annoyance from the first camera). The company is also optimizing voice commands across all OwlCams — now you can say "Hey Presto, I'm being pulled over," and it'll automatically upload your encounter to the cloud. Ashton says that the company is working on bringing back automatic 911/emergency responder calling in April for all of its devices.

You can pre-order Owlcam 5.0 today for $259 (the price will eventually rise to $269), with shipments expected on March 19th. Don't expect to see it making a return to Best Buy, though. Ashton says that the company is aiming to cut costs by relying on online distribution.

"I think we've learned a lot," Ashton said, when asked what CallPass has taken away from its first year reviving Owlcam. "Being a B2B (business-to-business) company foremost, your service levels are very different than what a consumer needs... Consumers want it now, not 48 hours away. We learned we need to bolster our staff, bolster our level of communications, and invest in social media to resolve issues."

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is emerging as the new darling of the Reddit investor forum r/WallStreetBets. What Happened: The comment volume on the Peter Thiel co-founded company stood at 2,535 as against 1,465 on GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), according to SwaggyStocks, a website that monitors WallStreetBets trends. The data analytics firm’s shares fell to their lowest level since late January after it reported disappointing fourth-quarter results with earnings per share of 6 cents per share. On average, analysts estimated a profit of 2 cents per share. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ On Thursday, the company’s shares extended losses for the sixth straight trading day as a stock lock-up period expired, freeing up 80% or 1.8 billion shares for sale. Since declaring results, Palantir stock has fallen over 16%. Why It Matters: The selloff has attracted the attention of the online crowd who are further enthused by the loose association with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — who was a former business partner of Thiel, the Wall Street Journal reported. Previously, WallStreetBets targeted heavily shorted stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Unlike GameStop or AMC, Palantir is not in the crosshairs of short-sellers. The GameStop short squeeze drama has now moved to Congress where on Thursday the House Financial Services Committee held a special hearing on the matter. See Also: GameStop Fame's Roaring Kitty To Congress: 'In Short, I Like The Stock' Price Action: Palantir shares closed nearly 7% lower at $25.17 on Thursday and rose 4.85% to $26.39 in the after-hours session. Photo by Tech.Co on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMusk's Dogecoin Army Recruit Gene Simmons Turns Cardano Adherent — Here's WhyDelay Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine's 2nd Inoculation To Boost Supply? Here's What Research Is Saying© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Bank of America has a strong reputation for keeping finger on the pulse of the financial world – and one of its key tools is the Global Fund Manager Survey, conducted monthly and seeking opinions from more than 200 hedge fund, mutual fund, and pension fund managers who hold a combined $645 billion in AUM. It’s the largest regularly conducted survey of its kind. And BofA most recent findings show that Big Money is feeling confident. More than 90% of investors surveyed believe that 2021 will show a significant recovery from 2020, that asset allocations to stocks and commodities are at their highest in 10 years, and there’s a general belief that global growth is at an all-time high. So, there is a general consensus that now is the time to invest. The only remaining question is, invest in what? Wall Street pros argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting share prices under $5 and “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. ObsEva SA (OBSV) First up is a clinical-state biopharma company with a sharp focus on women’s health. ObsEva is working to develop and commercialize new therapeutics for women’s reproductive health issues – up to and including pregnancy. The company’s lead drug candidate, linzagolix (branded as Yselty), is an orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist that has completed two Phase 3 studies, PRIMROSE 1 in the US and PRIMROSE 2 in both the US and Europe. The clinical trials enrolled 574 and 535 patients, respectively, and used doses of 100mg or 200mg to treat heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The results from both studies were positive, supporting Linzagolix's favorable safety and efficacy profile. In an update announced last month, ObsEva reported that, pursuant to Phase 3 results, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated for review the company's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Yselty (100mg and 200mg). Potential MAA approval is anticipated in Q4:21. The drug is also slated to be the subject of a New Drug Application (NDA) that is due to be submitted to the FDA in Q2. With shares changing hands for $3.80 apiece, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos sees an attractive entry point for investors. “In our view, Linzagolix has the potential to achieve best-in class oral GnRH receptor antagonist status based on a flexible dosing regimen either with or without the add-back hormone therapy (ABT)—a key differentiator from other GnRH receptor antagonists… Based on the positive PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 primary endpoint results for YSELTY®/UF and additional follow-up data, we project annual sales of more than $750 million in 2027 for Linzagolix/UF,” Moussatos opined. To this end, Moussatos rates OBSV a Buy along with a $28 price target. Should her thesis play out, a potential twelve-month gain of ~643% could be in the cards. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here.) Overall, ObsEva has impressed its observers, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on the shares, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. With a return potential of 342%, the stock’s consensus price target stands at $16.67. (See OBSV stock analysis on TipRanks) BELLUS Health (BLU) The second stock we’re looking at, BELLUS Health, is also a clinical stage biopharma research company – but the focus here is on an issue that few of us ever think about. Hypersensitivity – the state of being highly, or even excessively, sensitive to environmental or foreign stimuli – can cause a range of conditions from a chronic cough to serious disorders. Sometimes, the less severe chronic symptoms can be the worst. Chronic cough and chronic pruritus (itchy skin) are mild to moderate symptoms that can triggered by a range of factors – but when the symptoms don’t go away, they can have a disproportionately negative impact on the quality of life. BELLUS’ lead drug candidate, BLU-5937, is undergoing studies of its efficacy in the treatment of these symptoms. BLU-5937 is a highly selective PsX3 antagonist, working on the P2X3 receptor in the cough reflex pathway. The current clinical trial is a Phase 2b study, the follow-up to the Phase 2 RELIEF trial. The RELIEF trial enrolled 68 patients in the US and UK, of whom 52 completed two test periods. The trial showed a statistically significant cough count reduction in patients with a higher baseline count. The Phase 2b studies, are now enrolling and dosing patients, with interim results expected by mid-year and top line results expected to be published in the fourth quarter. Singing the healthcare name’s praises is RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza. “With a proven MOA from the clinically successful P2X3 antagonistgefaxipant (MRK), we believe the high selectivity of BLU-5937 could lead to minimal taste effects and drive higher patient compliance and preference than gefapixant, where, if successful, we estimate revenues as early as2024 with over $900M peak global sales potential in RCC with upside from potential label expansion into indications linked to P2X3 hypersensitivity,” Renza noted. ”Despite the PE miss of the ph.II trial in RCC, we believe the stats sig reduction in awake cough frequency in patients with high baseline demonstrated POC and viability of the asset.” It should come as no surprise, then, that Renza joined the bulls. Along with an Outperform rating, the analyst gives the stock an $8 price target. This target conveys his confidence in BLU’s ability to surge ~116% in the next twelve months. (To watch Renza’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts also like what they’re seeing. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that BLU is a Strong Buy. At $8.67, the average price target indicates ~134% upside potential. (See BLU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday gave an indication on why the electric vehicle maker invested in Bitcoin (BTC) and not Dogecoin (DOGE) — a meme cryptocurrency often at the center of his tweets., What Happened: The entrepreneur was responding to a tweet that contained comments by Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance where the latter said while he was “surprised that Elon's so gung-ho on Dogecoin,” it was worth noting Tesla's actual investment came in Bitcoin. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Musk said Tesla's investments are not "directly reflective of my opinion." The Tesla CEO added that Bitcoin, which he describes as "simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash," is "adventurous enough for an S&P500 company," let alone Dogecoin. To be clear, I am *not* an investor, I am an engineer. I don’t even own any publicly traded stock besides Tesla. However, when fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere. Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is “almost”. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2021 Reflecting on his personal stance, Musk noted he is an "engineer" and not an "investor." “I don’t even own any publicly traded stock besides Tesla,” the billionaire entrepreneur wrote. The apex cryptocurrency also came under some criticism from the executive who said “Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is 'almost.'” Why It Matters: This month Tesla invested .5 billion in Bitcoin and said it expected to accept the cryptocurrency for payments in the near future. Musk said in an appearance on the Clubhouse app that he was a “supporter of Bitcoin.” Comments on Twitter by Musk have at times fueled spikes in the price of the Shiba Inu-themed DOGE. BTC hit an all-time high of $51,335.23 on Wednesday buoyed by Tesla’s purchase of the cryptocurrency and heightened institutional interest from other investors like MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR). BTC traded 1.39% lower at $51,332.92 at press time, while DOGE traded 11.05% higher at $0.058. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.35% lower at $787.38 on Thursday and fell 0.54% in the after-hours session. See Also: Elon Musk Asks 'Major Dogecoin Holders' To Sell Most Of Their Coins Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy DODO Cryptocurrency Has Skyrocketed 90% TodayRobinhood To Let Users Deposit, Withdraw Dogecoin And Other Cryptos: What That Means For Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Lumen Technologies: An Undervalued Tech Giant Overlooked by the Market

    Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) reported adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents on Feb. 10 for the fourth quarter of 2020, beating the consensus estimate of 30 cents per share. Revenue, however, landed in line with analyst expectations, and the stock has dipped more than 6% since the latest earnings release. With over 450,000 fiber route miles in North America and Europe, Lumen is one of the largest fiber network owners in the world. Macroeconomic challenges faced by the broadband business segment have a lot to do with the 61% share price decline witnessed over the last five years. The good news, however, is that Lumen is now focused on catering to enterprise customers, positioning it as one of the key infrastructure players amid the ongoing rollout of 5G technology. Lumen’s turnaround story is likely to be a success, and the stock seems significantly undervalued at the current market price of around $11.71. Mixed Outlook but Lumen is on the Right Track Lumen’s traditional enterprise and consumer businesses are facing headwinds as technological developments have increased the efficiency of network usage, resulting in reduced demand for the company’s fiber network. Enterprise businesses account for approximately 75% of the company’s revenue, but many U.S. companies are increasingly embracing shared networking services, leading to a decline in demand for private networks, which has also weighed on Lumen’s revenue. In addition, the consumer business segment has come under pressure as the company continues to lose broadband subscribers with speed limits below 20 Mbps, which was one of its primary drivers of earnings in the past. The good news is that Lumen has reshaped its business model to cater to leading national telecommunication giants such as AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). Due to the extremely high capacity required to roll out 5G technology on a national scale, mobile carriers are depending on fiber networks, and Lumen is monetizing its expansive fiber network by catering to the largest mobile carriers in the United States. The company is trying to mitigate the negative impact of macroeconomic headwinds by making the necessary changes to its business model, and the results are promising. Despite a 7% year-over-year decline in revenue, Lumen reported an increase in adjusted EBITDA margin from 42.3% in 2019 to 42.9% in 2020, highlighting the favorable mix in revenue and the success of its cost-cutting initiatives. The company launched a plan in 2019 to reduce operating costs by $800 million to $1 billion by the end of 2021, and in 2020 alone, Lumen reported savings of $830 million, indicating that its efficiency has significantly improved. The Valuation is Attractive The market is pricing in a significant decline in corporate earnings for Lumen, and this has created an anomaly that could be exploited by value investors. The stock is trading at a forward earnings multiple of just 7.85, compared to the sector average of 22.27, suggesting the market is very bearish on the company’s prospects. The change in business tactics, however, is likely to help Lumen Technologies improve its cash flow profile, even after taking a small hit on earnings. This will likely lead to stellar returns in the coming years as most of the savings will be passed on to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Solid Dividend Lumen Technologies pays a quarterly dividend of 25 cents, and the annual payout of $1 per share translates to a dividend yield of 2.1% at the current market price. The company reduced its quarterly dividend in early 2019 in a bid to save much needed cash, which was a bold but necessary decision to secure the sustainability of long-term earnings. According to company guidance, there will not be a dividend increase in 2021, so the company expects to pay out a total of $1.1 billion to shareholders this year. Lumen generated $2.98 billion in free cash flows for 2020 and expects to generate between $2.8 to $3 billion this year, so the company should be in a strong position to cover dividend payments from the internally generated cash. Wall Street’s Take Wall Street has an average analyst price target of $12.03 for Lumen Technologies shares, which implies an upside potential of close to 3% from the current market price. In addition, the stock’s Hold consensus rating breaks down into 1 Buy, 2 Holds and 2 Sells. This might not be a very high return, but Lumen Technologies is in the middle of a transformational phase, which could pave the way for very high returns in the coming years. (See Lumen Technologies stock analysis on TipRanks) Takeaway Investing in turnaround companies is a high-risk strategy, and due diligence plays a key role in helping investors identify companies that are likely to make it big as a result of a change in business tactics or improving macroeconomic conditions. Lumen Technologies is facing macroeconomic headwinds, but tactical changes to the business model are helping the company negate the impact. Lumen might not be a good pick for growth-oriented investors, but the stock seems to be significantly undervalued, presenting value investors with a good opportunity. Disclosure: The author is long Lumen Technologies shares. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday after the drugmaker said it is requesting a regulatory change to the storage requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with BioNTech SE . BioNTech's stock was down 0.8%. The companies said Friday they have new data showing their vaccine is still stable when stored in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators for up to two weeks, between the temperatures of negative 13 degrees Fahrenheit and 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Right now their vaccine must be stored in ultra-low temperature freezers between the temperatures of negative 112 degrees Fahrenheit and negative 76 degrees Fahrenheit. "The data submitted may facilitate the handling of our vaccine in pharmacies and provide vaccination centers an even greater flexibility," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said in a news release. Over the past 12 months, Pfizer's stock has gained 0.7%, shares of BioNTech have soared 249.3%, and the broader S&P 500 is up 16.3%.

