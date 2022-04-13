U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,389.75
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,089.00
    -50.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,957.75
    +12.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.70
    +4.90 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.10
    +1.50 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.50
    +3.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7230
    -0.0020 (-0.07%)
     

  • Vix

    24.28
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3007
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8700
    +0.4820 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,742.70
    -767.59 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.89
    +4.39 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.81
    -8.85 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Owler Launches Owler Max, the Ultimate Sales Companion Tool to Empower Sales Professionals

Owler Inc.
·3 min read
Owler Inc.
Owler Inc.

Empowering sales teams to prospect, engage and close deals faster, Owler’s sales intelligence tool arms salespeople with timely, actionable insights for target accounts

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owler, the world's most extensive community-driven business information and insights platform, today introduced Owler Max. Owler Max is a fresh sales enablement offering providing actionable insights on target accounts, allowing sales professionals to work faster and smarter. The platform slashes sales research time, providing sales teams with up-to-date data, insights, and business news all in one place - on Owler’s Max platform.

With unlimited access to over 15 million company profiles, Owler Max helps sales teams monitor key accounts, personalize their outreach, and discover new prospects faster. Through seamless integrations with major CRM and collaboration tools - including Salesforce and Slack - data and insights from Owler are delivered immediately, allowing sales teams to create tasks and reminders for personalized outreach quickly and accurately. Owler Max’s integrations enable teams to unite around key account events, including M&A activity, new funding, and leadership changes. Its advanced search features allow filtering by revenue, location, company size, status, and more.

“Personalized prospecting is a winning strategy, and sales intelligence is the key to unlocking true sales potential. Poor quality data will affect your team’s chances of success,” said Tim Harsch, CEO of Owler. “Owler Max cuts your research time, allowing your team to focus on selling more, selling better, and selling faster. Boosting your pipeline volume and revenue is as simple as subscribing.”

According to Gartner, 53% of surveyed organizations attribute poor sales data quality to inaccurate and incomplete data. Owler Max enables organizations to boost their growth and better serve customers by equipping revenue-generating teams with accurate and timely data. Strong, accurate data makes it easy for sales professionals to personalize their outreach to target accounts and build stronger customer relationships.

Founded in 2011 and acquired by Meltwater in 2021, Owler is the largest crowdsourced company data provider. Owler datasets are proprietary and sourced first-hand, powered by a community of over 5 million global business professionals representing an active business community. Owler Max’s fresh, accurate and exclusive data, not found on any competitor platforms, eliminates time-consuming additional research.

"Researching and identifying prospects can be incredibly time-consuming, but crucial. You need to pitch to potential clients at the right time; otherwise, you're not going to be able to close the deal," said Christopher Bennett, Inside Sales Manager at Anitian. "Owler has been a key figure in closing over $1 million in sales opportunities."

To learn more about Owler Max or schedule a demo, please visit https://corp.owler.com/owlermax.

About Owler

Owler is the world’s largest community-driven business information and insights platform. Owler provides exclusive firmographic and competitive data on over 15 million private and public businesses, curated from a community of 5 million business professionals. Owler helps professionals outsmart their competition with actionable insights and real-time alerts about the companies that matter to them. To learn more, visit corp.owler.com, call the US number at 1-650-242-9253, or email support at support@owler.com.


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan profit falls in Q1 on lower trading revenue, slowdown in deal activity

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off. Here were the key figures versus expectations, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Why Antares Pharma Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the drug delivery specialist Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) jumped by as much as 49.2% in premarket action Wednesday morning. The company's stock is bolting higher in response to a $960 million definitive merger agreement with Halozyme (NASDAQ: HALO). Per the terms of the deal, Halozyme will pay $5.60 per share in cash to acquire Antares, which amounts to a 49.7% premium compared to the drug delivery company's closing price Tuesday afternoon.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Ahead of Its Stock Split

    Hot on the heels of similar moves from some other high-profile companies, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) this week announced plans to carry out a 10-for-1 stock split. Split announcements have recently added to the bullish momentum of companies including Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla, and it won't be surprising if Shopify gets a valuation boost out of this in the near term. Shopify's core business is providing services that help businesses of all sizes launch and expand their own e-commerce operations.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Devon Energy, Robinhood, Twilio

    Hope is not an investing strategy, even when it's all you have, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, after the latest Consumer Price Index reading roiled the markets into another day of declines. Cramer said positivity and optimism are good things to have, but when it comes to investing, you simply cannot hang your hat on hope alone. Not only that, Cramer found little hope for the future.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Nvidia Stock Loses a Wall Street Supporter

    The markets are in such chaos that the unthinkable has happened in 2022: Shares of king Nvidia (NVDA) are down. And down by a significant amount – 27%, as it happens. The stock has been a perennial winner over the past few years, pushed ahead by multiple tailwinds – from data center and gaming to automotive, AI and crypto. But it appears some of those tailwinds are now waning. In fact, Baird’s Tristan Gerra thinks things are about to get hairier still. “We believe order cancellations recently st

  • A new world order for the stock market is coming, explains BlackRock CIO

    There could be some big changes to markets, explains BlackRock's CIO Tony DeSpirito.

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Why This AMC Investment Tanked Today

    An AMC officer joined the board of new investment Hycroft Mining -- but it wasn't who retail investors wanted.

  • Delta reports Q1 loss, raises guidance amid ‘all time high’ demand

    Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian discusses the company's first quarter performance, customer demand amid higher fuel prices and outlook

  • Antares Pharma Stock Soars After $960 Million Halozyme Buyout

    Shares of Antares Pharma surged more than 47% in premarket trading Wednesday after the specialty pharmaceutical company agreed to be bought by Halozyme Therapeutics  in a cash deal valued at $960 million. Under terms of the deal, Halozyme (ticker: HALO) will pay $5.60 a share to buy Antares (ATRS), the company said in a statement. Antares stock, which has risen 4.76% in the year to date, rose more than $47% in premarket trading to $5.50.

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.