Owlet, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Portnoy Law
·1 min read
In this article:
Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") (NYSE: OWLT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Owlet revealed on October 4, 2021 that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), stating that “the Company’s marketing of its Owlet Smart Sock product . . . renders [it] a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA.” Owlet has not obtained such clearance or approval. Moreover, the FDA “requests the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose desaturation and bradycardia using an alarm functionality to notify users that measurements are outside of preset values.”

On October 4, 2021, Owlet stock price fell as much as 23% during intraday trading on this news, thereby injuring investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


