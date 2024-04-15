If You Own Any of These 7 Confederate Bills, They Could Be Worth Upwards of $35,000

Christine_Kohler / Getty Images

Just like coin collectors, paper bill collectors also know that these can be extremely valuable. And if you have old Confederate bills stashed away, their value could surprise you — and it might be time to get an appraisal.

Of course, how much each example is worth depends on various factors, such as rarity, preservation and condition. And while many older notes have historical value, some bills can be potentially worth tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the Paper Money Guarantee (PMG) Population Report, the designs of Confederate notes — issued in 10-cent, 50-cent, $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $500, and $1,000 denominations — often bore Southern motifs of the era.

Here are some of these bills.

1861 T-3 $100 Bill (Graded PMG 63)

Value: at least $35,000, according to Numismatic News.

According to Numismatic News, these notes were taken out of New York City by sea, just before federal forces tried to capture them.

1861 $1,000 National Bank Note Company bill

Value: Sold for $21,600 (estimated between $25,000 and $35,000), according to Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

There were only 607 examples issued of these notes, according to Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

The bills feature printed ink portraits of John C. Calhoun and Andrew Jackson and have a stamped endorsement on the back stating that the note was received at Savannah on April 21, 1863 — with interest paid for 425 days amounting to $42.50 — according to Stack’s Bowers.

1862 $100 Richmond, Virginia Treasury Note

Value: Sold for $1,140 (estimated between $1,000 and $1,500), according to Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

This bill sees a portrait of Governor Letcher in the center, who served in that capacity from 1860 to 1864. On the left, there is a portrait of Washington, according to Stack’s Bowers.

Rare Red and Black Note Issued by Southern Bank Note Company

Value: Sold for $2,000, according to Live Auctioneers.

There were 14,860 notes issued, according to Live Auctioneers.

1861 UNC Confederate $10 Bills

Value: Lot of 24 Sold for $2,100, according to Live Auctioneers.

These $10 bills were printed by Blanton Duncan in Columbia, South Carolina, and issued in Richmond, Virginia.

They bear a vignette of the painting “General Marion inviting a British Officer to Share His Meal” by John Blake White, according to Live Auctioneers.

1864 $2 Confederate Paper Currency

Value: $149, according to Govmint.

According to Govmint, these are of particular interest as they are the last of its denomination as well as the final series of currency issued by the Confederacy.

The note includes a portrait of Confederate Secretary of the State Judah Benjamin.

$100 Train Note Confederate Money

Value: $139, according to The Gettysburg Museum Of History

This note features a train and a slave working in the fields and is dated 1862, according to The Gettysburg Museum Of History.

