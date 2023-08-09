What to own some of late Hawaiian Tropic founder Ron Rice's stuff? Here's how.

Over the course of his career, the late Ron Rice amassed a vast collection of unusual one-of-kind items such as the hand-carved mermaid chair that adorned the great room of his oceanfront Ormond Beach mansion.

Now you can purchase individual pieces from the Hawaiian Tropic founder's estate. The first of several planned online auctions is currently underway. Bids are now being accepted through 7 p.m. Sept. 12 for "Ron Rice Estate Founder-Hawaiian Tropic Part 1" at dunnsattic.com.

"We're talking about literally thousands of items, so much that you can't put them all in one auction." said Wes Dunn, the owner of Dunn's Attic in downtown Ormond Beach.

Dunn expects to hold online auctions for Rice's estate through early November. Items will be added daily. "We're still pulling stuff out of his house," he said. "This is the biggest collection we've ever handled. It's a very large and very noted estate."

Artwork and memorabilia collected by the late Ron Rice fill his oceanfront home in Ormond Beach on Nov. 28, 2022. Dunn's Attic recently began the first of several planned online auctions of the Hawaiian Tropic founder's vast collection. Bids for items in Part 1 of the auction are now accepted through Sept. 12, 2023 at dunnsacttic.com.

How the online auction works

The online auction allows people to place opening bids as well as set an upper limit to how much they would be willing to spend. "Even if your initial bid is only $5, it will automatically increase your bid incrementally to the maximum amount you choose," said Dunn.

This is a screenshot of some of the items from late Hawaiian Tropic founder Ron Rice's vast personal collection of memorabilia and unusual items that are now being offered in an online auction at dunnsattic.com. The first of several planned online auctions began Aug. 1, 2023 and runs through Sept. 12.

Items will also be available for in-person viewing

Auction items will be available for viewing in person at the warehouse for Dunn's Attic at 140 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning Aug. 15.

Who is Ron Rice?

The late Hawaiian Tropic founder Ron Rice posed for a photo inside his Ormond Beach home in 2016 to promote his then-new sun care products company Havanna Sun. Dunn's Attic recently began the first of several planned online auctions of Rice's vast collection of memorabilia, one-of-a-kind items and hand-carved furniture. Bids for items in Part 1 of the auction are now accepted through Sept. 12, 2023 at dunnsacttic.com.

Rice was a high school chemistry teacher in the 1960s when he developed his own suntan lotion to sell to beachgoers in the Daytona area.

His Hawaiian Tropic business grew into an international multimillion-dollar empire also known for its Miss Hawaiian Tropic beauty pageants. He hosted lavish parties at his home whose guests included celebrities and swimsuit models.

Rice sold his company in 2007 to Playtex Corp., maker of the rival Banana Boat sun care brand. Playtex was in turn acquired that same year by Energizer.

Story continues

The Hawaiian Tropic plant on North U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach is now part of an Energizer spin-off called Edgewell Personal Care.

Late entrepreneur's mansion is still on the market

Rice died in May 2022 at age 81. His mansion at 175 Ocean Shore Blvd. was put up for sale on Thanksgiving Day. Listing agent Bill Navarra of Realty Pros Assured recently lowered the asking price to $4.75 million, down from the original $6 million.

"We have two prospects that have a strong interest in the property, but neither wanted the possessions. They asked for the house to be cleared out," he said.

'Chance to own a piece of history'

Dunn said he is excited to auction off Rice's collection. "There's some large sculptures and hand-carved furniture and a ton of Cuban art," he said. "There's also a grand piano and a hand-carved billiard table. This is a chance to own a piece of history, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Online bids now accepted for late Hawaiian Tropic founder's estate