OwnBackup reels in $240M Series E on $3.35B valuation, up from $1.4B in January

OwnBackup, the late stage startup that helps companies in the Salesforce ecosystem back up their data, announced a $240 million Series E today at a $3.35 billion valuation. The latter is up from $1.4 billion in January when the company announced a $167.5 million Series D.

Alkeon Capital and B Capital Group co-led today's investment, which also included BlackRock Private Equity Partners and Tiger Global along with existing investors Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures and Vertex Ventures. The company has now raised close to $500 million, over $455 million coming since last July.

That's a lot of capital, but OwnBackup CEO Sam Gutmann says that as the Salesforce ecosystem has grown, which includes not only Salesforce itself, but companies like Veeva and nCino, business has been booming, growing 100% year-over-year since 2018. That kind of growth gets investor attention and Gutmann reported a lot of inbound investor interest in this round.

What's more, the company announced that it will now support the same type of backup for Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers, thereby greatly expanding its potential market. "We're also announcing that we are expanding into the Microsoft ecosystem specifically around Microsoft Dynamics 365's huge ecosystem. I think it's the second largest B2B SaaS ecosystem beyond Salesforce. We're just getting started there, but super excited about the opportunity," he said.

The company also sees the opportunity to grow the business through acquisition. Over the last year, it bought two small companies, but he says that was more focussed on acquiring specific talent to develop the platform, while future acquisitions could be more focussed on expanding the business itself.

As the company takes on this kind of investment, Gutmann sees an IPO possibility at some point in the future, but for now he's concentrating on growth. "We're not focused on exiting. We've really focused on developing what is already a huge market and growing into an even bigger market, continuing to expand with a business that has great unit economics and continues to grow nicely," he said.

The company has ballooned to 500 employees this year with plans to double that number in the next year. As he does that, Gutmann says that hiring in general is challenging, but he is always looking to find ways to diversify his workforce. "It's really, really hard. Our hiring managers definitely focus on [diversity], but at the end of the day, we want the best employees for the job. I think we've made a lot of strides. We're working with one of our largest investors Insight, who is co-sponsoring a program to train, more on the junior side, some underrepresented minorities in technical fields and bring them on as full time employees after that program," Gutmann said.

Gutmann says his offices have remained open throughout the pandemic, but nobody was required to come in. In fact, he says that his company is one of the few that has actually added office space to make it easier to distance. The company, which is located in New Jersey, has also expanded space outdoors for working outside when the weather permits.