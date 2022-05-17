OWNDAYS TO OPEN PREMIUM CONCEPT STORE AT TAKASHIMAYA SHOPPING CENTRE ON 20 MAY 2022

The new store will be OWNDAYS' second premium concept store in the world and its 33rd store in Singapore

To celebrate the grand opening, OWNDAYS is giving out free gifts to customers including digital gift cards and sunglasses from 20 to 22 May 2022, with no purchase required

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese fast fashion eyewear brand, OWNDAYS, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store at Takashimaya S.C., Ngee Ann City. This will be the brand's second premium concept store in the world and its 33rd store in Singapore. The new store will open to public on 20 May 2022 and will house a collection of made-in-Japan eyewear and premium ophthalmic lenses curated exclusively for its premium concept stores.

The Takashimaya S.C. store mirrors the concept of "Japanese Luxury" originally introduced at its first premium concept store at Marina Bay Sands, offering a premium eyewear shopping experience topped with Japanese hospitality and an extended product offering. Drawing inspiration from Ryoanji Temple, an UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular attraction in Kyoto, Japan known for its famous rock garden, the new store features a distinct Japanese-styled aesthetics that pays homage to the origins of the brand while incorporating a touch of luxury.

The main retail floor is flanked by a dry landscape complete with rock arrangements, gravel, moss and shrubs to achieve the Zen Garden interior. Beige wood elements are also heavily featured in the store interior to emphasise a sense of traditional Japanese-ness.

Také Umiyama, Managing Director/COO of OWNDAYS INC. said, "The Takashimaya S.C. store reflects the core value of OWNDAYS, which is to constantly evolve and innovate in order to deliver quality eyewear to consumers at the best value. With a store that is located right in the heart of Orchard Road, it allows us to make well-designed, good quality eyewear more accessible to our customers. Besides, the new store is a space where we hope local consumers could enjoy a complete Japanese experience without having to physically travel to Japan. We welcome customers to visit the store even when they are not looking to purchase any spectacles and just to feel transported to Japan."

OWNDAYS will be giving away exclusive gifts to walk-in customers during the 3-day Grand Opening Special

Grand Opening Special

To celebrate the store opening, OWNDAYS will be giving away gifts to customers who visit the store during its grand opening campaign that runs from 20 to 22 May 2022. The first 33 walk-in customers of each day will receive $100 OWNDAYS digital gift voucher[1] each while the 34th to the 66th walk-in customers of each day will get to bring home a pair of OWNDAYS sunglasses (worth $78)[1] of their choice. No purchase is required.

OWNDAYS Takashimaya S.C. Premium Concept Store features a Zen Garden interior inspired by Ryoanji Temple in Kyoto, Japan

To enjoy the exclusive gifts, customers will need to be the first 66 people in-line each day and must either be an existing OWNDAYS member or to sign up for a free OWNDAYS membership account at https://www.owndays.com/sg. They are also required to follow @owndays_sg on Instagram and upload a photo taken in-store and tag @owndays_sg on Instagram.

Store Details

OWNDAYS Takashimaya S.C. Premium Store is located at 391 Orchard Road, #B1-30 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, Singapore 238872 (near the B1 underground passage between Takashimaya Shopping Centre and Wisma Atria). The store is open daily from 10:00am to 9:30pm.

Find out more about the new store and the opening campaign at https://www.owndays.com/sg/en/information/287

[1] Terms and conditions apply

About OWNDAYS

OWNDAYS is a leading eyewear brand from Japan with more than 350 shops in Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia, Hong Kong, India and Dubai. The company sells over 2.5 million pairs of glasses a year. It is one of the few companies in the world that have implemented the SPA (Specialty store retailer of Private label Apparel) system into the optical business where the entire process from design and manufacturing through to inventory management and retail is managed from within. This system has allowed the company to maintain the highest level of product quality in order to meet the Japanese Industrial Standards while keeping prices affordable.

As it increases its global footprints, OWNDAYS continues to challenge itself to provide eyewear that are both functional and fashionable. The company aspires to be the eyewear of choice for everyone by constantly innovating and improving its systems and services. For more information, visit www.owndays.com/sg

SOURCE Owndays Singapore Pte Ltd