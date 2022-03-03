U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,372.08
    -14.46 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,861.60
    -29.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,614.94
    -137.07 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,039.80
    -19.07 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.79
    +0.19 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.60
    +8.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1063
    -0.0059 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8750
    +0.0100 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3348
    -0.0056 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5750
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,094.31
    -1,172.38 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.59
    -11.09 (-1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,314.30
    -115.26 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims improved, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Owner.com whips up new tools for independent restaurants following funding

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Six months after taking in its initial funding to provide independent restaurants with online ordering tools, Owner.com is back with an expanded suite of offerings around delivery and marketing automation after securing $15 million in fresh funding.

Aiming to manage a restaurant’s entire digital presence, the company has relaunched itself to offer new tools for its users to do everything from create and update their websites, email marketing and leverage features like recruiting and reputation management, so that everything is in one place versus paying for dozens of subscriptions for each aspect.

We first spoke with Owner.com’s co-founder and CEO Adam Guild during the company’s initial $10.7 million in funding to talk about the company’s early goals to become a “Shopify meets Salesforce” offering for independent restaurants.

At the time, Owner.com had already reached a seven-figure run-rate and over 105% monthly revenue retention across more than 700 restaurant locations after finding its footing in a crowded space dominated by players like DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub, which were charging between 20% and 30% on orders, a margin often too high for independent restaurants, which represent 40% of the U.S. restaurant industry.

Owner.com serves up $10.7M so that independent restaurants can get cooking

“We kept hearing from restaurants that they hated having to use 15 different tools to manage every piece of their digital presence,” Guild told TechCrunch. “They told us that it was super expensive, time-consuming and clunky for their customers to have a different tool for every piece.”

The Series A round was led by Altman Capital, with participation from Redpoint Ventures, Day One Ventures, SaaStr Fund, Browder Capital and a group of angel investors, including Instacart’s Max Mullen, FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, Rippling’s Parker Conrad, Flexport’s Ryan Petersen, Mercury’s Immad Akhund and AgentSync’s Niranjan Sabharwal. Additional existing investors include Kimbal Musk and Figma’s Dylan Field. The company has now raised $26 million to date.

Following its seed round, the company “still had tons of runway,” and wasn’t planning to raise additional funds for at least another year, said Guild, who started the company with Dean Bloembergen in 2020. However, after sending out the November investor update, the company received seven preemptive offers for its next round from what Guild said were “some incredible investors.”

“We decided that it was better to save ourselves time in the future by accepting the money early from some incredible people,” Guild added.

Guild explained that the company chose to deepen its relationship with Altman Capital, and as part of the investment, Jack Altman is joining Owner.com’s board, a person Guild said was a “dream board member.”

Owner.com
Owner.com

Image Credits: Owner.com

“There is a very important movement happening where restaurant owners are finally being given a platform to take back control from big corporations, and Owner.com is paving the way for mom-and-pop shops to succeed,” Altman said via a written statement.

Since its last round, Guild said the company is growing at over 20% month over month, and though he was not able to reveal valuation at this time, the company is on track to grow its annual recurring revenue by more than 700% in 2022. It is also now in 49 states and working with more than 1,500 restaurants.

The new capital will enable the company to add to its employee headcount and invest in product development, including adding reservations and catering products, so that Owner.com can, in Guild’s words, “disrupt the tyranny of OpenTable and EzCater and build our communications platform for restaurants to use to manage all of their digital communications in one place.”

Meanwhile, the restaurant tech market is becoming a crowded space as startups step in to help restaurants embrace the digital age. Market Study Report predicts the global restaurant management software market to grow nearly 15% annually to reach $6.95 billion by 2025. Owner.com is also joining a long list of funding announcements we’ve seen in just the past few months; for example, Agot AI, Lunchbox, Deliverect, Orda, Zak, Sunday and Margin Edge.

Despite all of that new technology, Guild explained that it’s “too complicated and expensive for independent restaurants to have a point solution for every piece of their online presence,” which could end up being hundreds of piecemeal tools needed to manage a restaurant’s digital presence.

“Using them takes more time and money than restaurant owners have,” he added. “We already save our owners an average of seven hours a month, plus over $2,750 a month in fees, and automate all of the things that they would otherwise have to do manually in synchronizing data across their existing tools.”

Startups are evolving to manage growth alongside profitability

Recommended Stories

  • Hold on, Le Creuset Just Added Two Smart New Features to Its Stoneware Line

    And it’s already on sale at Williams Sonoma.

  • Stock markets close high as Fed plans interest rates hike despite Ukraine war

    European and US stocks pushed higher as Fed chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will raise rates in March as the US labour market grows and inflation soars past 2% target.

  • Emotional journey for Ukraine refugees arriving in Berlin

    STORY: With the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifying, the number of incoming refugees have been increasing daily.Police and volunteers now greet the trains on the platform, telling those who have no one meeting them what to do from there.One volunteer told Reuters that thousands of Berlin residents are showing up with signs to offer people a place to stay. Many of these signs are multilingual, while others carry drawings of how many people can be hosted, to overcome any language barriers.Volunteer groups have set up a reception area on the lower levels of the station with tables of food and supplies, a seating area, and medical provisions.One woman who had fled Kyiv said she hoped she was finally in a safe place now, while an international student from Cameroon said he had to walk 30 miles in the freezing cold to the border because trains and buses were refusing men on board.Along with rallying from numerous charitable organisations, German Rail has waived all ticket fees for people coming from Poland while Berlin's public transport system has said Ukrainians can travel free.

  • Ford Everest, SUV Based on Ranger, Debuts Everywhere but the U.S.

    This body-on-frame SUV pairs the Ranger's tough appearance with a more livable cabin, but it will remain forbidden fruit for the United States.

  • Lazard Hires Top Dealmaker Schenck From Rival Perella

    (Bloomberg) -- Marcus Schenck is leaving his role as head of Perella Weinberg Partners’s advisory business in Germany after little more than three years to join rival Lazard Ltd.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealitySc

  • Is it Still Safe to Buy Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index […]

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • DraftKings Wrapped Up Its Investor Day. These Are the Main Takeaways.

    DraftKings is on its way to achieving a path to profitability as it works to increase gross margins and reduce spending on customer acquisition, the company said at its annual investor day Thursday. The online sports betting company reiterated its belief that five more states would become contribution profit positive in fiscal 2022, after five states, including New Jersey, went positive in 2021. DraftKings estimates a 56% gross margin rate at maturity, compared to its calculation of 50% last year.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray to buy rival HEXO's debt of up to $211 million

    The deal gives HEXO more favourable debt repayment terms, potentially rescuing the company from years-long financial turmoil. U.S-listed shares in HEXO were about 17% higher in pre-market trading. "HEXO has endured a crippling overhang for the past twelve months, due to punitive redemptions and discounted dilutive financings, and we needed to solve this issue in order to make positive progress," said Mark Attanasio, chair of the HEXO's board.

  • TD BANK GROUP DECLARES DIVIDENDS

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank") today announced that a dividend in an amount of eighty-nine cents (89 cents) per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2022, payable on and after April 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2022.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    The stock market dipped briefly into correction territory last week as global events shook investor confidence before safely rebounding. No one is sure what's going to happen next between war, geopolitical maneuverings, and news of nuclear weapon movements, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the stock market sold off sharply, let alone collapsed. Smart investors will already be prepared for such an event by owning defensive stocks that will be resilient in a downturn and keeping their powder dry so they can move swiftly when opportunity strikes.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Here’s Why Longleaf Partners Continue to Own Alibaba (BABA) Despite Being its Top Detractor

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners International Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners International Fund added 1.51% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI EAFE’s return of 2.69%. For the full year, the Fund fell 0.89%, while the […]

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Some Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Emerging Markets Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of -2.38% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which returned -1.24% for the same […]

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Revenue Guidance Amid Cloud Platform Changes

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]

  • This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Is Still a Buy

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been one of the worst-performing stocks in the financial sector recently. Here's a rundown of why PayPal has struggled recently, and why it is now at the top of my watch list. PayPal beat analyst estimates on revenue in the fourth quarter, but beyond that, the earnings report was a disappointment for investors.