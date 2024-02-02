Owner of Dublin Village Center sues city over inability to redevelop the center

The owners of Dublin Village are proposing major changes to the shopping center, west of Sawmill Road and south of Interstate 270.

The owners of Dublin Village Center have sued Dublin over the city's refusal to approve redevelopment plans for the shopping complex.

The dispute raises doubts about the future of the 36-year-old center's long-planned makeover. It also raises questions about how much latitude municipalities have in controlling details of developments.

The center's owners, Stavroff Land & Development, announced plans two years ago to redevelop the 57-acre complex, on the west side of Sawmill Road north of West Dublin-Granville Road. Plans called for adding two apartments buildings on the northern end of the center containing 284 apartments.

The owners of Dublin Village are seeking to build 284 apartments on the Sawmill Road shopping center site.

Stavroff submitted plans for the apartments three times to the city, tweaking them each time but each time meeting rejection by the city, according to the suit, which seeks compensation and the ability to develop the property.

At the heart of the suit are zoning regulations. Stavroff argues that the zoning requirements in place when it purchased Dublin Village in 2009 were brushed aside in 2012, when the city adopted the Bridge Street District that included the property, in essence changing the rules in the middle of the game.

By including the center in the Bridge Street District, the suit argues "the City unilaterally rezoned hundreds of acres of land and anointed its officials with unfettered and arbitrary discretion over private property within the District. The BSD Code eviscerated landowners’ protected private property rights, improperly relegating those rights to the subjective whims of City officials."

The suit argues that "virtually no proposed development could ever meet the vague, cumbersome, and overly complex requirements the City now imposes."

The suit also argues that the city has repeatedly rejected Stavroff's plans to build apartments at Dublin Village while approving similar plans from what the suit argues are "the city's select developers."

The city did not speak specifically to the charges in the suit, but issued this statement: “In the decade since the 1,100-acre Bridge Street District was created, dozens of projects have been approved and built. The City’s development approval process in the Bridge Street Code provides a fair and collaborative method to achieve high-quality development for the benefit of property owners and the community. The City stands by its process and its standards.”

The suit is the latest step in a decade-long effort to redevelop the center, which has struggled to attract and maintain tenants over the years. Stavroff's first redevelopment plan was rejected by the city in 2013.

A decade passed before Stavroff approached the city with a second redevelopment plan, this one calling for the two apartment buildings. That plan was rejected at the end of 2022.

After tweaking the plan, such as reducing the height, "to fully comply with the (Bridge Street District) Code and address comments received from its initial application" Stavroff resubmitted the plan in April.

Even though Dublin staff recommended approval of the plan, Dublin's Planning & Zoning Commission rejected it in July. Commissioners cited some specifics such as the amount of open space and, especially, the lack of a master plan for the entire parcel.

While acknowledging that the proposal may meet all specific requirements, commissioners expressed concern that it failed to meet one of the land use principles - the requirement that developments "be distinctly Dublin."

Such principles "are so vague that they have no meaning," argues the suit.

"The Bridge Street Zoning Code and Dublin’s land use principles are utterly and unconstitutionally vague," said Joe Miller, an attorney with Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease who filed the suit on behalf of Stavroff. "This is intentional. The City has given itself standardless and unlawful discretion in zoning matters, which the City has used to block much needed housing in the City."

The suit argues the city has effectively deprived Stavroff the right to its property, and seeks compensation and the right to redevelop the property as it described in its third application.

The case is the latest of several recent challenges from developers testing the limits of how far municipalities can go in dictating details of developments.

Other challenges include Lifestyle Communities suing the city of Worthington over plans to develop the United Methodist Children's Home property on High Street; a developer suing Bexley over plans to build affordable housing on Livingston Avenue; and a developer suing the city of Delaware over an apartment complex planned for Route 36.

