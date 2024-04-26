Owner of exploding Michigan building arrested at airport while trying to leave US, authorities say

Associated Press Finance
2 min read
1

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The owner of a suburban Detroit business that caught fire and exploded, killing a man, was arrested at a New York airport as he was preparing to depart for Hong Kong on a one-way ticket, authorities said Friday.

U.S. Customs and New York Port Authority personnel arrested Noor Noel Kestou, 31, on Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport. He was brought back to Michigan on Wednesday.

Kestou, of Commerce Township, was arraigned Thursday on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

The March 4 fire and explosion occurred in a Clinton Township building that housed a distributor for the vaping industry called Goo. More than 100,000 vape pens were stored on-site. Authorities have said a truckload of butane canisters had arrived at the building within a week of the explosion that sent cannisters soaring up to 2 miles (3.2 kilometers), and more than half of that stock was still there when the fire began.

Turner Lee Salter, 19, was about a quarter of a mile (0.40 kilometers) away when he was struck by a nitrous oxide cannister that was propelled through the air by the explosion. Salter later died.

Authorities said they were given information on April 20 that Kestou was trying to fly to Hong Kong.

“We don't know what his ultimate goal was,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido told reporters Friday. “Was it to stay out of the country with a wife and child here? Nobody has a crystal ball to determine who is a flight risk.”

“He was a suspect from the beginning, being the owner of this business,” Lucido added. “Anyone that owns a business and something like this happens has to be considered a suspect.”

Goo had received a township occupancy permit in September 2022 for the 26,700-square-foot (2,480-square-meter) building as a retail location for a “smoke shop/vape store” that would sell paraphernalia for vape products, Clinton Township’s Building Department has said.

Kestou has been released after posting a $500,000 bond. Lucido said authorities have his passport and that a condition of bond is that Kestou has to wear a GPS tether. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 7 in Clinton Township District Court.

Kestou’s attorney, James Thomas, said Thursday he had no comment on the case.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Investors brace for 5% Treasury yields as US inflation worries mount

    As U.S. inflation worries grow, some investors are preparing for the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to breach a 16-year high of 5% hit last October. Bond yields, which move inversely to prices, have climbed in recent weeks as signs of persistent inflation erode expectations for how deeply the Federal Reserve will be able to cut interest rates without further fueling consumer prices. Many investors are betting further weakness lies ahead for bonds.

  • Treasuries Gain as Traders Find Relief in Key Inflation Readings

    (Bloomberg) -- US government bond yields extended their retreat from the highest levels since November after an in-line reading of the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation.Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping

  • US Consumer Sentiment Falls as Inflation Expectations Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer sentiment fell in April on dimmer views of personal finances and the economy as inflation expectations climbed.Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesThe University of Michigan

  • Activist Elliott Builds $1 Billion Anglo American Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management has built a roughly $1 billion stake in Anglo American Plc while betting against the stock of BHP Group Ltd., the Australian miner that’s made an unsolicited takeover approach to Anglo American. Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk P

  • New inflation reading reinforces Fed's higher-for-longer stance

    Another hot inflation reading released Friday reinforces that any near-term interest rate cuts are less likely, as the Federal Reserve shifts to a higher-for-longer stance.

  • ‘AI Craze’ Powers Best Week in 2024 for Stocks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in the world’s largest technology companies lifted stocks, with Wall Street also breathing a sigh of relief after the recent economic data did not further erode the case for rate cuts this year.Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchUS Economy

  • Atlassian Co-CEO Scott Farquhar Resigns, Leaving Mike Cannon-Brookes as Sole Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- Atlassian Corp. Co-Chief Executive Officer Scott Farquhar is stepping down from the Australian software company he helped start more than two decades ago, a surprise move that rattled investors. Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchUS Economy Slows a

  • Alphabet stock surges on earnings beat, dividend announcement

    Alphabet reported Q1 earnings on Thursday that beat estimates. The company also announced its first-ever dividend.

  • Even With Ken Griffin’s Support, Senate Republicans Are Losing the Money Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Republicans count billionaire Ken Griffin, Chevron Corp., and Occidental Petroleum Corp. among their top donors, but it’s the Democrats in the chamber who are raising the most money by a wide margin.Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchUS Econ

  • UPS and FedEx find it harder to replace gas guzzlers than expected

    Shipping companies like UPS and FedEx are facing uncertainty in U.S. supplies of big, boxy electric step vans they need to replace their gas guzzlers.