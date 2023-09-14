Owner of Farmhaus Cider eyes reopening Moelker Orchards

Plans are underway for John Behrens of Farmhaus Cider to take over Moelker Orchards near Grand Rapids, according to municipal documents.

Moelker Orchards closed at 9265 Kenowa Ave. in Tallmadge Township in 2022, after more than 100 years in business. The family said the orchard would be put up for sale in early 2023.

According to planning documents filed with the township, John Behrens of Hudsonville-based Farmhaus Cider is working to take over operations. He plans to reopen Moelker Orchards and Farm Market.

“The applicant intends to continue to operate the property relatively in the same fashion as the previous owner,” the planning documents say.

A special use application for the property was discussed by the Tallmadge Township Planning Commission on Aug. 22, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Moelker Orchards first opened in 1907. It stayed in the family for generations, before Tom and Bonnie Moelker made the decision to retire.

