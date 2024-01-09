Owner hopes customers will find 'way to happiness' at Wei Gardens in Black Creek: The Buzz

BLACK CREEK — In early 2020, Wei Ying arrived in the U.S. on one of the last flights from China, as travel restrictions went into place during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a new immigrant without friends or family, I faced a particularly challenging time," she said.

It wasn't until October 2020 that Wei found "solace in succulents," which she said helped her "overcome depression and rediscover happiness."

Wei loves how "adorable and "pretty" succulents are, and they don't require a lot of water. She realized that the plants "could bring joy" to other people, too.

On Jan. 2, Wei opened Wei Gardens at W5285 County B in the town of Black Creek, in the home of the former Black Creek Garden and Gift, which operated for 27 years.

"I am eager to build on this legacy for another 27 years," she said.

Wei Ying is the owner of Wei Gardens located at W5285 County Road B. She is pictured in the gift shop area with her dog, Max, Thursday, January 4, 2023, in Black Creek, Wisconsin. (Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Wei's journey to opening the store began in 2021, she said, when she and her husband established a business called The Way to Succulents. She sold plants at Appleton's farmers market, "connecting with many fellow plant enthusiasts."

In order to grow more plants, though, Wei realized she needed a greenhouse. Last summer, she saw Black Creek Garden and Gifts for sale, and jumped at the opportunity. A couple of employees from the previous business stayed on to help, she said.

Wei Ying, left, owner of Wei Gardens, goes over inventory paperwork while employee Patty Diemel creates gift bags Thursday, January 4, 2023, in Black Creek, Wisconsin. The new business is located at located at W5285 County Road B.

Wei said she has "three visions" for Wei Gardens. First, she plans to continue the nursery business, "growing an abundance of plants to enrich people's lives," while "honoring (her) own beginnings."

Second, Wei wants to transform the existing gift shop and offer consignment opportunities for local craftsmen and artisans.

"My two years at the farmers market have shown me their dedication, and I want to support them," she said.

Wei Ying, owner of Wei Gardens, looks over her main greenhouse Thursday, January 4, 2023, in Black Creek, Wisconsin. The new business is located at W5285 County Road B.

Wei said she'd also like to host monthly art and craft shows to promote local, small businesses.

Finally, Wei plans to create a greenhouse venue for weddings and events, decorated with plants and indoor and outdoor pergola spaces.

This is the inside of the main greenhouse at Wei Gardens located at W5285 County Road B Thursday, January 4, 2023, in Black Creek, Wisconsin. Owner Wei Ying has plans to also use it for wedding receptions and events.

Wei regularly provides updates about her business on Wei Garden's Facebook page.

"The response has been incredibly enthusiastic," she said. "I've grown very fond of the people of Wisconsin. They are sincere and exceptionally friendly — the true essence of this community."

Even though this is typically the "quiet season" for a garden store, Wei said she's been busy during the first few days, as curious people stop by.

Wei Gardens is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Wei plans to expand the hours during the busy season, spring to fall, she said.

The new Wei Gardens located at W. 5285 County Road B Thursday, January 4, 2023, in Black Creek, Wisconsin. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

No matter the time of year, however, Wei Gardens has a slogan to share with customers: "The way to happiness!"

"I've come to see plants as a form of green therapy, truly a source of joy," she said. "The more people I can welcome, the more happiness I can share."

