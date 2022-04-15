New Owner-Operators Continue Tradition of Farm to Table Dining at Brick Farm Group

Otto and Maria Zizak Bring Award-Winning Experience to Further Farm-to-Table Dining and Retail Operations

HOPEWELL, N.J., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otto and Maria Zizak seek to build on the success of Brick Farm Tavern ("Tavern") and Brick Farm Market ("Market") as culinary destinations. The Tavern and the Market, founded by Jon and Robin McConaughy, have earned their place as uniquely qualified members of the farm-to-table community, sourcing meat from the McConaughy's Double Brook Farm in Hopewell Valley as well as fruits, vegetables, grains, flours, dairy, and edibles from local farming partners.

The Zizaks, owners of the Hopewell restaurant, Ottoburger, bring over 20 years of hospitality experience with a focus on "responsibly-sourced, well-crafted comfort food." Otto and Maria have opened, run, and operated six restaurants, including their highly successful restaurant, Korzo, in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Their well-known staples such as halušky dumplings (voted one of best dishes in NYC by Village Voice), lángoš burger (multiple awards for Best Burger in NYC), and other innovative takes on classics, have been featured on The Food Network, The Travel Channel, and countless national and local print publications, including a feature in the The New Yorker.

Originally from Slovakia, the Zizaks have a strong connection with the land and a desire to share food that is sourced sustainably as a conduit to building a community. Says Otto, "Food brings people together and we need this now more than ever. And if you're going to serve food, it needs to be honest and exciting, nourishing the body and spirit. We are truly thrilled to be joining a team that that anchors the entire experience on bringing the freshest and most sustainable ingredients to the table every day." Expect to see subtle rustic Central European influences on both the dinner and drink menus.

At the Tavern, they will be re-doubling efforts to focus on local and seasonal fare with items from Double Brook Farm and their own traditionally farmed property in Hopewell Township. At the Market, the nascent and already-beloved Ottoburger will be relocated to the Market's café to be a part of lunch and a robust dinner program starting this spring.

The Tavern is open 6 days a week and serves dinner Tuesday through Sunday, and Lunch Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Bar hours run from open 'til close. Reservations may be made online through OpenTable, by calling the restaurant at (609) 333-9200 or by emailing reservations@brickfarmgroup.com.

The Market is open 7 days a week and has a café, barista coffees and teas, a juice and smoothie bar, an on-site bakery, a cheese and charcuterie counter, an artisanal butcher, produce, prepared foods, sundries and more. Online ordering available for groceries and prepared foods.

To learn more about Brick Farm Tavern, located at 130 Hopewell-Rocky Hill Rd, and Brick Farm Market, located at 65 E. Broad Street in Hopewell, please visit www.brickfarmtavern.com and www.brickfarmmarket.com .

