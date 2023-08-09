Owner-operators feeling rate sting; trucking in Alaska; and how TSA air cargo security works – WTT

On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking about spot rates dropping by 7.6% while diesel fuel has increased by 8.4% in the past month. Will this market lead to more Yellows?

FreightWaves’ Rachel Premack went for a ride-along to the most northern truck stop in the world during her trip to Alaska. We’ll find out what trucking is like up in the Last Frontier. She’ll also get us up to date on the fallout at Yellow.

TSA’s security exemption for unwieldy air cargo sunsets Oct. 31. We’ll find out what this means for shippers from TSA’s John Beckius. We’ll also learn everything we need to know about how TSA air cargo security works.

FreightWaves’ Justin Martin is talking about the rate sting that owner-operators are facing; working at Buc-ee’s versus UPS; why you should get a job in AA&E; delivery robots; a Cruise versus a Semi; and the toddler-sized rig you’ve got to get your kids this Christmas.

