Owner of ship in Baltimore bridge collapse asks cargo owners to help cover salvage costs

Associated Press Finance
2 min read
3

BALTIMORE (AP) — The owner of the massive container ship Dali, which caused the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge last month, has initiated a process requiring owners of the cargo on board to cover some of the salvage costs.

The ship’s owner, Singapore-based Grace Ocean Private Ltd., made what’s known in maritime law as a “general average” declaration, which allows a third-party adjuster to determine what each stakeholder should contribute, according to company spokesperson Darrell Wilson.

The requirement is often invoked after maritime accidents so that the cost of saving a vessel or its cargo is shared among interested parties, Wilson said. In this case, it pertains to costs associated with refloating the Dali, which remains stuck with sections of the fallen bridge draped across its damaged bow.

Crews are working to remove some shipping containers from the Dali before lifting pieces of the wreckage and freeing the ship. They’re also working to clear debris from the Port of Baltimore’s main channel, which has been largely blocked for weeks, halting most commercial traffic through the major shipping hub.

A routine practice dating back centuries, the general average declaration marks the ship owner’s latest effort to minimize its financial responsibility in what could become one of the most expensive maritime disasters in history.

Grace Ocean and the ship’s management company, Synergy Marine Group, filed a petition soon after the collapse seeking to limit their legal liability — another routine procedure for cases litigated under U.S. maritime law.

Six members of a roadwork crew plunged to their deaths in the collapse. Attorneys for some of their families and a survivor pledged to challenge that petition and hold the companies accountable.

One of the cargo owners, Mediterranean Shipping Company, announced last week that it was informed of the general average declaration by the Danish shipping giant Maersk, which chartered the Dali. The declaration indicates the ship’s owner anticipates “extraordinary costs for which they expect contribution from all salvaged parties,” the company’s release said.

Officials have said the Dali and its cargo — about 4,000 shipping containers — will return to the Port of Baltimore once the ship is refloated.

The Dali departed Baltimore’s port early on March 26 laden with cargo destined for Sri Lanka. It lost power before reaching open water and struck one of the supports for Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the span to collapse into the Patapsco River. Police rushed to stop bridge traffic after a last-minute mayday call from the ship’s pilot, but couldn't save the roadwork crew. Two of the victims are still unaccounted for.

Both the FBI and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting investigations into what led to the disaster.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla asks shareholders to reinstate Musk's $56 billion pay package, approve move to Texas

    Tesla (TSLA) filed its proxy statement ahead of the EV maker's June 13 shareholder meeting with two big requests: that shareholders vote to move Tesla’s state of incorporation to Texas and that they ratify CEO Elon Musk’s 2018 pay package that a Delaware judge rescinded earlier this year.

  • Amazon to push cashierless shopping tech into more third-party stores, while backing off itself

    Amazon.com said on Wednesday it plans to push its cashierless shopping technology into more third-party stores this year, even as it reduces its reliance on the technology in its own. Amazon will more than double that number this year. The company refuted a report by tech site The Information this month that the technology relies on human reviewers in India to watch customers as they shop.

  • Investors increasingly expect 'no landing' for US economy

    Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.

  • ASML Orders Dive as Chipmakers Pause High-End Gear Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV posted orders that fell short of analysts’ expectations, as Taiwanese and South Korean chipmakers held off buying the Dutch firm’s most advanced machines.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Red Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Le

  • Housing Market Challenges Intensify And Expert Warns, 'If You're A Parent Of Gen Z Kids, Get Used To Them Living In Your House For A While'

    The path to homeownership is proving more difficult for first-time buyers as mortgage rates and other associated costs soar. Mitch Roschelle, managing director at Madison Ventures+, described the timing as the worst of the year, with mortgage rates reaching their highest since last November. He conveyed his concerns during an interview on Fox Business's' "Varney & Co." The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.375%. Roschelle anticipates an increase in these rates, compounding the diffi

  • Stock market today: futures higher after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both look set to open higher on Wednesday, arresting a three-day losing streak.

  • Bullish Trendline Has Never Failed Crispr Therapeutics Stock

    Crispr Therapeutics stock is within one standard deviation of a historically bullish trendline

  • Stocks set to follow 'bumpier path' forward after stellar first quarter

    After a strong first quarter, a confluence of issues, including sticky inflation, scaled-back rate cut expectations, and conflict in the Middle East, are giving investors pause in April.

  • The best credit card picks for April 2024

    Whether you’re looking for your first or fifth credit card, we’ve put together our best credit card picks over various categories.

  • Microsoft's $1.5B funding for G42 signals growing US-China rift

    As the Gulf region gains growing strategic importance in the tech war between the U.S. and China, Microsoft makes a big move into one of its oil-rich countries. On Monday evening, Microsoft announced a $1.5 billion strategic investment in G42, the Abu Dhabi-based company that has become a major force in the United Arab Emirates' effort to be a global leader in artificial intelligence. The minority stake will give Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chair and president, a seat on G42's board of director