Owner of Stockton restaurant The Pho fined $245K for not paying employees minimum wage, overtime

A Central Valley restaurant owner with a location in Stockton was ordered to pay nearly a quarter of $1 million in back wages and damages after U.S. Department of Labor investigators found that he failed to compensate employees properly.

Department officials said Thuan Do, owner of The Pho restaurant located at 2819 W. March Lane, knowingly failed to pay minimum wage and overtime rates to 10 employees.

Investigators said Do understood federal wage regulations but paid the affected employees a flat salary for all hours worked. Investigators also determined that Do fabricated payroll records and reported fewer hours for the workers to create the appearance of compliance.

Do now owes the affected workers $122,861 in unpaid overtime and minimum wages and another $122,861 in damages to the employees. In addition, the department fined the employer $8,330 in civil money penalties for the employer's "willful violations."

“The Pho and its owner have learned that there are costly consequences for violating federal wage regulations," said Cesar Avila, a director with the department's Wage and Hour Division District. “The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to holding employers accountable, especially when they deny employees all of their hard-earned wages deliberately."

Do owns two other The Pho locations in Modesto and one in Manteca. The investigation was conducted at all four restaurants.

