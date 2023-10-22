Owner T-Rell Terry shares the expanding vision for nightclub Partee's Lounge in Topeka

Before this nightlife spot in the capital city even opens, it's expand to include an eatery space in its lounge area.

T-Rell Terry — a Topeka native hip hop and R&B artist — announced in late August he would open a new lounge at 1414 S.W. 16th St., dubbed Partee's Lounge.

And now, Terry said what used to be Monsoon Express next door will now be an addition to Partee's Lounge.

"I want to bring a different type of feel service," Terry told The Capital-Journal. "It's going to be like a restaurant, but it's a party."

Partee's Lounge restaurant will feature new food choices

In addition to the VIP sections, bottle service, live music and more on the lounge side, new food options are expected to be available in the restaurant.

Terry plans to implement chicken and fish dinners with various side choices and a variety of wing flavors. He also plans to incorporate a new southern-styled potato bar that will include such unique topping choices as steak, crab, or shrimp, alongside melted cheese and more.

"People need some new different type of food," Terry said. "I know I get tired of eating the same food so that's why I only went to the restaurants I love."

All food choices are expected to originate from Atlanta-based restaurants. Terry has lived in Atlanta for more than a year but often travels back to Topeka to visit family.

A self-serving kiosk and point-of-sale systems will make the experience easy and quicker, he said. All dining will be in an outdoor patio area. Smaller ordering machines will also be available too on the lounge side.

Hours for the restaurant will differentiate from the lounge, the the restaurant staying open later at nights. A kitchen manager, two front workers and a cook will staff for the restaurant.

How much longer until Partee's Lounge opens in Topeka?

Work on the lounge side is progressing, and interior work on the restaurant is expected to begin in the next two months, Terry said. Interior painting in the lounge is nearly complete. It will have black walls, and the flooring will be replaced.

A grand opening is expected by the beginning of next year, he said.

Terry said he plans to offer discounts on meals and different event nights for Washburn students, because it will be an establishment they'll enjoy. He plans to have different event nights, such as Sip N Paint,, a night dedicated to people with disabilities and more.

"I got a ramp being built for my stage so people with wheelchairs can get on the stage because once a month I'm doing the night strictly for people with disabilities," Terry said. "It's named after my son Jordan who has Down syndrome, his night."

Partee's Lounge is named after the singer's former manager and lifelong friend Chris Partee, who died 2014 in a car accident on Interstate 35 in Carter County, Oklahoma.

