Owners of Batter’s Edge batting cage look to sell business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an outdoor batting cage that has been around for about 50 years, nestled right in the middle of a South Valley neighborhood off Sunset: the “Batter’s Edge.”

“The batting cage has such a history in the South Valley,” said Debbie Torres-Rudin, one of the owners of Batter’s Edge. “The people have come with their grandparents here, and they tell us their stories.”

After several years of operating the business, the owners are looking for a change of pace. They’re now wanting to sell the property. The Rudin family are currently the owners of the business and are ready to sell it to someone interested in keeping it as a batting cage. They said business has been great, but that age has caught up to them.

“It’s about a health issue. It’s not about a lack of business or anything like that,” said Max Rudin, co-owner. “It’s simply a health issue, so it’s time. It really is time, and this is the time to do it.”

The Rudins purchased the batting cages around 2010-2011, but the property has a history far longer than that. The batting cages were first built around 1976-1980. Due to its lengthy lifespan, it’s grown to be a community gathering spot for players, parents, and neighbors.

“We enjoy this a little more because it’s outside,” said Yolonda Blanton, a parent of a player hitting balls Sunday. “Just the fresh air, and it’s just a good time for the family.”

The owners said they don’t have a specific timeline as to when they would like to have the property sold by but would like to sell it as soon as possible. The business sits on roughly 1/2 an acre with a clubhouse building that has about 940 square feet.

“It’s a wonderful foundation already to start from that we’ve already built for you,” Max Rudin explained. “You just got to continue with it, and there’s just room to grow. That’s all it is, is room to grow.”

