Owners of Joe's Shish Kabob selling business after two-year run

FALL RIVER — There are changes happening at a popular city spot for Middle Eastern eats.

Joe's Shish Kabob, a staple for nearly two decades near the Westport line, is up for sale, leaving some uncertainty as to the future of the family-owned restaurant located a stone's throw from Watuppa Pond.

A June 26 announcement on its Facebook page noted the business was put on the market following owner Bashir Alahmar's decision to retire just two years after taking over the 275 Martine St. eatery.

"It's official, after 2 beautiful and robust years, Bash is finally retiring. What does this mean? We are selling the long-standing Joe's Shish Kabob!" the post read.

Bashir Alahmar, of Westport, co-owns Joe's Shish Kabob, 275 Martine St., Fall River, with daughter Brittni Alahmar and her partner Clayton Cuttitte.

In the fall of 2021, Alahmar, a Syrian native and longtime Westport resident, and daughter Brittni Alahmar purchased Joe's Shish Kabob from longtime family friends of former owners Joe Assaker and his wife, Hana'a.

At the time, the goal of the father-daughter duo was to carry on Joe's legacy — keeping the same name and traditional recipes customers have loved since 2006, but with an elevated menu. That included different meat cuts, seasonings and a change to local vendors to ensure freshness and forge community ties.

"We want to keep it family run, we want to keep the mom-and-pop feel but we want to elevate it. ... We want to take Joe's from what it was to something even better," said Brittni in a December 2021 interview with The Herald News.

Bashir Alahmar, new co-owner of Joe's Shish Kabob, 275 Martine St., Fall River, prepares the dough for his Lebanese-style meat pies.

Brittni Alahmar, a Johnson and Wales graduate, and Clayton Cuttitte, her partner and also part owner of Joe's, managed the business side of operations remotely from their home in Vermont, while Bashir remained the face of Joe's, serving customers, tweaking the menu and managing the kitchen.

Known best for their chicken, beef or lamb shawarma, the menu also featured popular picks like baba ghannouj, hummus, fresh Lebanese and American-style salads such as tabbouleh and fattoush, falafel, meat pies and kebabs.

Joe's Shish Kabob does mostly pickup orders, but can also accommodate 24 patrons in the eatery's modest dining area.

In their brief run, the Alahmars noted the restaurant has undergone many positive changes.

According to their Facebook post, they "renovated key elements, installed new appliances, set up a Toast POS system, rebranded all our media, and increased sales by 140%! BIG stuff for a little restaurant!"

All branding, menu recipes, vendor connections, social media components and equipment are included in the sale of Joe's, the post states. For more information, stop by the Martine Street restaurant or call 508-509-0010.

