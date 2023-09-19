Owners of Red Coconut RV park sell Fort Myers Beach land for island record $52 million

Fort Myers Beach's Red Coconut RV park that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian has been sold for $52 million.

"It’s the highest value land transaction in Fort Myers Beach history," said LSI Cos. CEO Justin Thibaut, who represented the buyers of the nearly 10 acres and 425 feet of Gulf of Mexico frontage.

The Myers family, who owned the parcel, issued a statement Tuesday.

"After more than four decades of being the proud stewards of Red Coconut RV Park, our family has made the difficult decision to sell this iconic property. It is a bittersweet moment for us.

"Prior to Hurricane Ian, we were looking forward to celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the park, (as) it accepted its first visitors in 1925. While we are saddened that rebuilding the park is not feasible, we are also thankful that we got to enjoy it for so long given that it was vulnerable to the impacts of a major storm."

Red Coconut RV Park in 2020.

Seagate Development Group, represented by Thibaut and Alexis North of LSI, made the purchase and had not responded to comment immediately after the purchase on what it plans. The Myers family was represented by Matt Simmons of Maxwell, Hendry & Simmons..

The campground, which attracted the likes of Thomas Edison, Henry Ford and Charles Lindberg, was among the earliest commercial establishments constructed on the Beach, according to LSI.

Centered around 3001 Estero Blvd., the land, with about 200 RV and mobile sites, was purchased in 1984 for $2.88 million.

Fort Myers Beach's Red Coconut RV Park marked by the yellow borders.

"Today is really all about the Myers family," Simmons said Tuesday. "They’ve operated the Red Coconut for more than 40 years now and have given so much back to the beach community. I’m just glad that the family is getting the recognition they deserve. They’ve been the stewards of this property and operated it as a park for so long, well past that being the highest and best use of the property. Probably at some point 30-plus years ago the land became worth more as a redevelopment site. But they kept the park because they loved it and the community it fostered.

"There was a tremendous amount of interest in the property, and several buyers came forward to purchase it. Ultimately, the Myers family made their decision based on the same factors that drove how they operated the park. They felt comfortable that Seagate was a family-run company that’s based in Southwest Florida and wants to be part of Fort Myers Beach moving forward. They do things the right way and have a track record that backs up that promise."

