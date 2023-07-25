Owning 27% in Cypark Resources Berhad (KLSE:CYPARK) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

Cypark Resources Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Institutions own 18% of Cypark Resources Berhad

A look at the shareholders of Cypark Resources Berhad (KLSE:CYPARK) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 27% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Cypark Resources Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Cypark Resources Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cypark Resources Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Cypark Resources Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Cypark Resources Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Cypark Resources Berhad. Our data shows that Jakel Capital Sdn. Bhd. is the largest shareholder with 23% of shares outstanding. With 9.9% and 6.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Chee Yang Chung and Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Daud bin Ahmad, the CEO has 5.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 50% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Cypark Resources Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Cypark Resources Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM630m, and insiders have RM173m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 20% stake in Cypark Resources Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 23%, of the Cypark Resources Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cypark Resources Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

