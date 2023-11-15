Owning 33% in Dufu Technology Corp. Berhad (KLSE:DUFU) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Dufu Technology Corp. Berhad (KLSE:DUFU) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 33% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of Dufu Technology Berhad have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Dufu Technology Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dufu Technology Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Dufu Technology Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Dufu Technology Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Dufu Technology Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Dufu Technology Berhad's case, its Top Key Executive, Hui-Ta Lee, is the largest shareholder, holding 23% of shares outstanding. Perfect Commerce Sdn Bhd is the second largest shareholder owning 9.8% of common stock, and Public Mutual Bhd. holds about 5.7% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Dufu Technology Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Dufu Technology Corp. Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM944m, and insiders have RM311m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 30% stake in Dufu Technology Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 9.8%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Dufu Technology Berhad you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

