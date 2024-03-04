Owning 33% in Uzma Berhad (KLSE:UZMA) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

Uzma Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

51% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Uzma Berhad is 20%

If you want to know who really controls Uzma Berhad (KLSE:UZMA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 33% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So, insiders of Uzma Berhad have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Uzma Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Uzma Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Uzma Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Uzma Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Uzma Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. With a 25% stake, CEO Kamarul Bin Muhamed is the largest shareholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 25% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.5% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Uzma Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Uzma Berhad. Insiders own RM156m worth of shares in the RM472m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 20% stake in Uzma Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 26%, of the Uzma Berhad stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Uzma Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Uzma Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

