Owning 36% in Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KSENG) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 54% ownership

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KSENG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 36% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So, insiders of Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad.

See our latest analysis for Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad

KLSE:KSENG Ownership Breakdown December 19th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Institutions have a very small stake in Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

KLSE:KSENG Earnings and Revenue Growth December 19th 2023

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad. Our data shows that Ho Yeow Koon & Sons Pte Ltd is the largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 14% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 11% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Top Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company. In addition, we found that Cheng Chong Ho, the CEO has 6.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 54% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.7b, and insiders have RM616m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 25%, of the Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

