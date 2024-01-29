Owning 37% shares,institutional owners seem interested in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF),

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 37% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NexPoint Real Estate Finance?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that NexPoint Real Estate Finance does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see NexPoint Real Estate Finance's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It looks like hedge funds own 31% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our data shows that Highland Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder with 31% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 19% and 3.4% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO James Dondero directly holds 1.8% of the total shares outstanding.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$14m worth of the US$345m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over NexPoint Real Estate Finance. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

