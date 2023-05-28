Owning 43% in Schindler Holding AG (VTX:SCHN) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Schindler Holding implies vested interests in company growth

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Institutions own 23% of Schindler Holding

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Schindler Holding AG (VTX:SCHN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 43% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Schindler Holding regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Schindler Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Schindler Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Schindler Holding does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Schindler Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Schindler Holding is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Alfred Schindler is the largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 21% and 2.7% of the stock.

On looking further, we found that 50% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Schindler Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Schindler Holding AG. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful CHF8.7b stake in this CHF20b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Schindler Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

