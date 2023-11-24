Owning 44% shares,hedge funds owners seem interested in Aldebaran Resources Inc. (CVE:ALDE),

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Aldebaran Resources' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 2 shareholders own 59% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

If you want to know who really controls Aldebaran Resources Inc. (CVE:ALDE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are hedge funds with 44% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, hedge funds ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Aldebaran Resources, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aldebaran Resources?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Aldebaran Resources, for yourself, below.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 44% of Aldebaran Resources. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Our data shows that Route One Investment Company, L.P. is the largest shareholder with 44% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 15% and 14%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO John Black is the owner of 1.3% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Aldebaran Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Aldebaran Resources Inc.. In their own names, insiders own CA$7.4m worth of stock in the CA$141m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 21% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 29% of the Aldebaran Resources shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Aldebaran Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Aldebaran Resources (including 2 which are concerning) .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

