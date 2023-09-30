Owning 44% shares,institutional owners seem interested in Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MCAC),

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Monterey Capital Acquisition implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 7 shareholders own 53% of the company

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

Every investor in Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MCAC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 44% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Monterey Capital Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Monterey Capital Acquisition?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Monterey Capital Acquisition already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Monterey Capital Acquisition's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 27% of Monterey Capital Acquisition shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Monterey Acquisition Sponsor, Llc is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.7% of common stock, and Brookfield Corporation holds about 6.8% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Monterey Capital Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It seems the board members have no more than US$797k worth of shares in the US$124m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 14% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Monterey Capital Acquisition. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 14%, of the Monterey Capital Acquisition stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Monterey Capital Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Monterey Capital Acquisition is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are a bit unpleasant...

