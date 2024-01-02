Owning 45% in Cape EMS Berhad (KLSE:CEB) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

Cape EMS Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Institutions own 11% of Cape EMS Berhad

If you want to know who really controls Cape EMS Berhad (KLSE:CEB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 45% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of Cape EMS Berhad have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Cape EMS Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

KLSE:CEB Ownership Breakdown January 2nd 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cape EMS Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Cape EMS Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Cape EMS Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

KLSE:CEB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 2nd 2024

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Cape EMS Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Kim Tee with 38% of shares outstanding. Kim Tee is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and Fortress Capital Asset Management (M) Sdn Bhd holds about 2.2% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Kim Tee is also Senior Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Cape EMS Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Cape EMS Berhad. Insiders own RM475m worth of shares in the RM1.1b company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 43% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

