Owning 45% in LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

A look at the shareholders of LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 45% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of LBS Bina Group Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about LBS Bina Group Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About LBS Bina Group Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

LBS Bina Group Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see LBS Bina Group Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in LBS Bina Group Berhad. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In LBS Bina Group Berhad's case, its Top Key Executive, Hock San Lim, is the largest shareholder, holding 39% of shares outstanding. Kumpulan Wang Persaraan is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Wee Chai Lim holds about 3.5% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Hock Guan Lim, the CEO has 2.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of LBS Bina Group Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of LBS Bina Group Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM693m, and insiders have RM315m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 26% stake in LBS Bina Group Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand LBS Bina Group Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for LBS Bina Group Berhad you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

