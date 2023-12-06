Owning 46% in Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Boustead Singapore's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

51% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Institutions own 14% of Boustead Singapore

Every investor in Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 46% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Boustead Singapore.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Boustead Singapore?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Boustead Singapore already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Boustead Singapore, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Boustead Singapore is not owned by hedge funds. The company's CEO Fong Fui Wong is the largest shareholder with 43% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.3% and 3.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 51% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Boustead Singapore

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Boustead Singapore Limited. Insiders own S$182m worth of shares in the S$399m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 40% stake in Boustead Singapore. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

